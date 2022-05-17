Announcing LeanIX Connect Summit Americas 2022: Innovation for the Always-on Enterprise

Industry-leading speakers and IT experts cover everything from transformative customer experiences to addressing tech debt, showing attendees how to ignite an innovation culture

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- LeanIX, the platform to enable continuous transformation of Corporate and Product IT, announced the conference agenda and speaker lineup for LeanIX Connect Summit Americas 2022. As the first major Enterprise Architecture (EA) event of the year, the agenda highlights practical lessons from well-known brands to show how IT can help drive innovation, digital transformation and business success.

Happening June 9-10, 2022 at the iconic Revere Hotel in Boston, registration is free for attendees to connect with leading IT and business professionals who work at the intersection of SaaS, EA, and DevOps management. Those unable to attend in-person can also stream certain sessions online. Register now at: https://www.leanix-connect.com/americas .

In-person attendees are able to enhance their skills by earning a LeanIX Practitioner certification through free interactive classes and working through real-world use cases with fellow IT practitioners. The certification covers the fundamentals of the LeanIX Continuous Transformation Platform and how to address IT leaders' top challenges.

Platinum Sponsor SAP Signavio will have multiple IT leaders onsite to present content on "The Intelligent Enterprise" as well as host an EA community event within the conference. With SAP being widely adopted across thousands of US mid-market and enterprise organizations, attendees are highly encouraged to take advantage of the exclusive breakout and community sessions only available onsite in Boston.

Agenda, Speakers and Sponsor Information

LeanIX Connect Summit Americas 2022 is this year's best chance for enterprise architects, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and other business and IT leaders to network and learn from leading experts. More than 30 sessions span two full conference days, in addition to networking opportunities at the pre-event welcome reception and the conference dinner the first night of the event.

Keynotes:

Erik Qualman , Motivational Speaker & Bestselling Author, Professor and Advisory Board member. Erik's "Socialnomics" work has been featured on 60 Minutes and The Wall Street Journal and used by The National Guard and NASA.

Natalie Nixon , Top 50 Keynote Speakers in the World, Creativity Strategist, Advisor, and Author - Figure 8 Thinking LLC. A highly sought after keynote speaker, Natalie brings accessible expertise on creativity, the future of work and innovation.

Brian Solis , VP, Global Innovation Evangelist - Salesforce, 8x Best-Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, Digital Anthropologist and Futurist. Brian's research humanizes the relationship between disruptive innovation and its impact on institutions, markets and societies.

André Christ, CEO & Co-Founder - LeanIX. André's passion lies in enabling organizations and their employees to build better products by moving to a modern IT architecture.

Expert Speakers:

Damien Johnson , Chief Architect - Global RISE Ecosystems at SAP

, Chief Architect - Global RISE Ecosystems at SAP Les Ottolenghi , Chief Information & Technology Officer at Stride

, Chief Information & Technology Officer at Stride Venkat Udayasankar, Principal Engineer - Platform & Architecture at Intuit

Brad Etherington , Business Architect at UCare

, Business Architect at UCare Christian Holston , Senior Enterprise Architect at Southwest Airlines

, Senior Enterprise Architect at Southwest Airlines Donovon Simpson , Lead Software Engineer, OneMain Financial

, Lead Software Engineer, OneMain Financial Nancy Halvorsen, Sr. Management Analyst at Pinellas County Business Technology Services

Management Analyst at Pinellas County Business Technology Services Jean-Patrick Ascenci, Ecosystem Evangelist at SAP Signavio

Karen Queno, Sr. Manager, Enterprise Architecture at PwC

Manager, Enterprise Architecture at PwC Gerald Winkler , VP of Global Information Services (CIO) at Haworth

, VP of Global Information Services (CIO) at Haworth Paul Kurchina , SAP Community Evangelist, Connector and Analyst at SAP & SAPinsider

, SAP Community Evangelist, Connector and Analyst at SAP & SAPinsider Jason Porterfield , Head of North America Enterprise Architecture at SAP

, Head of North America Enterprise Architecture at SAP Ana Coles , Associate Manager, IT Helpdesk at Lucid Software Inc.

, Associate Manager, IT Helpdesk at Lucid Software Inc. David Torgerson , VP of Infrastructure and IT at Lucid Software Inc.

, VP of Infrastructure and IT at Lucid Software Inc. Greg Rivera , VP Product Management at CAST

, VP Product Management at CAST Sean Brady , Software Architect, Global Architecture at Avalara

, Software Architect, Global Architecture at Avalara Nicholas Tullio , Director, Global Digital Operation at Carrier

, Director, Global Digital Operation at Carrier Chandra Venkat , Associate Director of Enterprise Architecture at Carrier

Several LeanIX speakers will also provide an overview of the company's strategic product outlook and roadmap. This will be followed by a feature preview on numerous other roadmap items planned for or already being implemented.

Learn more about the LeanIx Connect Summit Americas 2022 speakers and their presentation topics at https://www.leanix-connect.com/americas/speakers .

"The LeanIX Connect Summit aims to dissect the idea of innovation with leading experts that will give prescriptive advice on how to create a culture to support today's "always on" enterprise business model," said André Christ, CEO & Co-Founder at LeanIX. "We're excited attendees will be able to gain firsthand accounts of what's happening in the Continuous Transformation journeys of established brands at one of the most enviable locations in Boston."

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander and Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston and around the world.

