ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CONGLOMERATE SUPERMARKET CHAIN SUNGIVEN FOODS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to announce its brand partnership between Snacks from the Sun ("SFTS"), a vegan, gluten-free, snack food company and Sungiven Foods, a global leader in food wholesale and a top-quality large Asian conglomerate supermarket chain which has more than 200 stores and over 3,000 employees worldwide. The partnership will consist of a co-branded line of Snacks from the Sun products, which will specifically target Sungiven Foods' valued wholesale and retail clientele. SFTS will manage all aspects of the supply chain and production of the products, with Sungiven managing the distribution to their locations and sales.

Having launched in the North American market after having tremendous success in China, the company has launched over 200 locations in a short period of time. Sungiven Foods is focused on "more natural, less processed, and fewer additives" products, while advocating for local, organic, and healthy foods. Sungiven Foods offers a full range of healthy foods, with thousands of globally sourced, and affordable private-label products — including fresh fruits from around the world, and organic vegetables from Canada and Central America. The company's expansion is based on its ability to leverage its global supply chain resources to further grow wholesale channels and global import and export business, while actively developing the e-commerce platform. Sungiven has various white label brands, which they prioritize through their global wholesale channels.

SFTS has also expanded production capabilities to ensure volumes and quotas can be fulfilled, moving forward with its own global expansion objectives. "We are proud to announce our partnership with Sungiven Foods, securing another stable, reliable customer for the Snacks from the Sun brand. This outlet allows us to reach a new range of consumers in the Asian markets, and to further expand the reach of the brand globally," states Cassidy McCord, Director of Modern Plant Based Foods.

The co-branded items will consist of SFTS Original Sea Salt and Sour Cream & Chive flavoured popped chips in a 6oz bag. The packaging design has been tailored to best fit the Sungiven clientele, as the stores focus many of their marketing efforts and promotions towards their in-house brands. The partnership will consist of will launch in Canadian locations and then will be targeted to be exported to China to supply to the remainder of the Sungiven supermarkets.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bar located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

For further information: Cassidy McCord, Chief Corporate Officer, [email protected], 604-395-0974