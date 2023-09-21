ANNOUNCEMENT - Rock Tech Announces Investor Relations Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Konstantin Burger as Head of Investor Relations of the Company.

Konstantin Burger has been appointed new Head of Investor Relations at Rock Tech Lithium. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Mr. Burger has held various positions within Rock Tech and has been working very closely with the Company's Board and Management. He also served as Managing Director of Rock Tech's German subsidiary. He holds an MBA from SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy, and has previously served in various financial management and analyst functions, inter alia with EV manufacturer Tesla.

"We are glad to have Konstantin leading the investor relationships in a crucial and busy time ahead of us," commented Dirk Harbecke, Chairman and CEO of Rock Tech. "His strong background in finance and strategy, and his unique experience within Rock Tech helps us tell our story."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman & CEO

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery, beginning with the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide merchant converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its wholly-owned Georgia Lake spodumene project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com

For further information: André Mandel, phone: +49 (0) 2102 89 41 116; or email: [email protected], Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 2900-550 Burrard Street. Vancouver BC V6C 0A3