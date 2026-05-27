Announcement of The Shaw Laureates 2026

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ --

The Shaw Prize in Astronomy is awarded in equal shares to

The Shaw Laureates 2026 (from left to right): Ken’ichi Nomoto and Stanford Woosley, The Shaw Prize in Astronomy; Anne Dejean, Hugues de Thé and Zhu Chen, The Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine; Emmanuel Candès and Camillo De Lellis, The Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences.

Ken'ichi Nomoto

Emeritus Professor and Visiting Senior Scientist of the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe, University of Tokyo, Japan and

Stanford Woosley

Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

for their studies of stellar explosions and the origin of the elements.

The Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine is awarded in equal shares to

Anne Dejean

Professor Emerita, Institut Pasteur, France

Hugues de Thé

Professor and Chair of Cellular and Molecular Oncology, Collège de France and

Zhu Chen

Professor, Ruijin Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, PRC

for the discovery of the molecular and cellular bases of acute promyelocytic leukemia and the pioneering of a synergistic targeted therapy that transformed the disease from one of the most deadly to one of the most curable cancers.

The Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences is awarded in equal shares to

Emmanuel Candès

The Barnum–Simons Chair in Mathematics and Statistics, Stanford University, USA and

Camillo De Lellis

IBM von Neumann Professor, School of Mathematics, Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, USA

for their breakthrough contributions to the use of deep techniques from mathematical analysis to rigorously understand applied problems in information theory, signal processing and statistics on the one hand, and to the study of singularities in geometric measure theory and fluid dynamics on the other.

Wednesday, 27 May 2026. At today's press conference in Hong Kong, The Shaw Prize Foundation announced the Shaw Laureates for 2026. Information was posted on the website www.shawprize.org at Hong Kong time 15:30 (GMT 07:30).

The Shaw Prize consists of four annual prizes -- Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, awarded since 2004, together with the newly introduced Computer Science Prize, to be awarded from 2027. Each bearing a monetary award of US$1.2 million. This will be the twenty-third year that the Prize has been awarded and the date of presentation ceremony will be announced in due course.

SOURCE Shaw Prize

Tonya Tai, [email protected], +852-31231236