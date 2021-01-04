Anne Bouverot to Join Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Anne Bouverot to its Board of Directors.

The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Created during World War II in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointment takes immediate effect.

Anne Bouverot is Chairperson of the Board of Technicolor, a world leader in visual effects and animation services and supplier of broadband communication gateways. She is also co-founder and chair of Fondation Abeona which studies social impacts of artificial intelligence and data. Ms. Bouverot previously was Chair and CEO of Morpho, a world leader in security and identity solutions, employing more than 8,600 people in 55 countries. Prior to Morpho, she spent four years as Director General of GSMA, the international association of mobile network operators. She began her career as IT project manager with Telmex in Mexico before spending over 15 years with Orange in various positions. Ms. Bouverot is a graduate of Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris in mathematics and holds both a Masters in telecommunications engineering and a PhD in artificial intelligence. She has received the awards of Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite and Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur.

Kim Williams, Chairman of the Founders Share Company's Board, said, "On behalf of my fellow directors I am delighted to welcome Anne Bouverot to the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company board and to have her serve as a Trustee of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. As an experienced commercial executive in a variety of telecommunication and sophisticated technology roles she brings keen intelligence, wide experience, clarity of thought and a collegial manner which will be appreciated as part of the armoury of balanced board skill sets necessary to inform our discussions, purposefully."

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.

