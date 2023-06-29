Angel Wing Metals Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

TSXV: AWM WWW.ANGELWINGMETALS.COM

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2023.

A total of 39,514,976 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 29.38% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Calvin Everett 39,514,936 100.00 37 0.00 Marc Prefontaine 39,514,956 100.00 17 0.00 Mark Santarossa 39,514,956 100.00 17 0.00 Alexandria Marcotte 39,514,973 100.00 0 0.00 Marc Sontrop 39,514,956 100.00 17 0.00



The shareholders voted in favour of all other matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2023. These matters include:

fixing the number of directors to five (5)

the re-appointment of Auditors Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Accountants

re-approving the stock option plan of the Company

the special resolution for a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post consolidation common shares for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares held by shareholders

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company is currently completing surface exploration work on its El Grande Project in the state of Nayarit, Mexico.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.

Marc Prefontaine

President & CEO

Katherine Pryde

Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Angel Wing Metals Inc.

For further information: Marc Prefontaine, President & CEO, Email: [email protected]; Katherine Pryde, Investor Relations, Tel: 646-354-9375, Email: [email protected]