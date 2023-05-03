Angel Wing Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of ~$2.6 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") for 23,635,000 common share units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.11 for total gross proceeds of C$2,599,850.

Each Unit of the Private Placement consists of one common share of the Company and one-half warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable for a period of two years from issuance at a price per common share of C$0.25.

Certain directors and an officer of the Company, including the Company's recently appointed President and CEO, (the "Related Parties") participated in and subscribed for 3,450,000 Units. As a result, the Private Placement constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions under sections 5.5(a), 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in respect of the Related Party's participation in the Private Placement under MI 61-101, as (i) the Company is not listed or quoted on any of the stock exchanges or markets listed in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and (ii) as at the closing of the Private Placement, neither the fair market value of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement, nor the fair market value of the consideration received by the Company therefor, insofar as it involved the Related Party, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration of its properties and for general and corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to a statutory 4-month hold from the date of issuance. The Private Placement remains subject to final approval of the TSXV and applicable securities regulatory authorities. No fees were paid on this financing.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande Project is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrates good potential for gold and silver mineralization.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.

Marc Prefontaine

President & CEO

Email: [email protected]

This forward-looking information reflects Angel Wing Metals' current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Angel Wing Metals and on assumptions Angel Wing Metals believes are reasonable. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Angel Wing Metals to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

For further information: Katherine Pryde, Investor Relations, Tel: 646-354-9375, Email: [email protected]