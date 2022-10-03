Angel Wing Metals Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TSXV: AWM

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Remantra Sheopaul as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, replacing the current interim CFO Mr. Sameer Uplenchwar, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Uplenchwar for his tenure as Chief Financial Officer through January 2021 and for continuing in a consulting capacity, on accounting and financial matters, through November 2022.

Mr. Sheopaul presently works with Marrelli Support Services which provides chief financial officer, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Sheopaul has a focus on building strong relationships with clients to understand and anticipate their needs.

In his role with Marrelli Support Services, Mr. Sheopaul has been regularly involved in initial public offerings, analysis of complex accounting transactions, and assisting non-public and public clients regarding IFRS disclosure and compliance matters. Prior to his tenure with Marrelli Support Services, he was employed with a public accounting firm based in Toronto for the past several years, three of which were spent managing audits for medium sized TSX Venture clients ranging from junior mining companies to real estate investments trusts based in Canada and the United States.

"We thank Sameer for his guidance and expertise during a time when the Company was transitioning from an Oil and Gas exploration company to one engaged in Mineral Exploration and development," said Bryan Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Angel Wing Metals. "As we embark on its strategic repositioning, the Company chose to consolidate its mind and management team in Toronto. As our Chief Financial Officer, Remantra will be critical to enhancing our ability to Manage and Execute our Exploration and Development plan and we welcome Remantra into this role."

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande gold project covers 550 square kilometers in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrating significant gold and silver mineralization.

The Company also owns two early-stage gold exploration projects in Northwestern Ontario, in which the Company is engaged in ongoing exploration. The Winora Project is located on Lingman lake, 325 km north of Red Lake and consists of 17 patented mining claims that are within 500 m and on strike with the historic Lingman Lake gold deposit. The Quartz Lake Project is located 50km east of the prolific Red Lake district and demonstrates many similar geological features of other successful exploration plays in the region.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's interim website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.

"Bryan Wilson"

President & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Angel Wing Metals Inc.

For further information: Katherine Pryde, Investor Relations, Tel: 646-354-9375, Email: [email protected]