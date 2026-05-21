Angel Investors Ontario Launches New Vision and Mission, Joins Canadian Startup Capital Association as a Member

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Angel Investors Ontario (AIO), the province's leading network of organized angel groups, today launched a new vision and mission for the organization, sharpening its focus on building the early-stage capital infrastructure Ontario needs to commercialize innovation and feed the country's venture pipeline.

After eighteen years supporting angel groups who have activated 2,300 investors and deployed over $800 million into Canadian founders, AIO is reorienting the organization around a single idea: early-stage capital is infrastructure, and infrastructure has to be built and led.

"After eighteen years in this work, we know what's missing," said Mark Lawrence, Executive Chair of Angel Investors Ontario. "Canada has capital. What we don't have, consistently, is the infrastructure that turns that capital into early-stage investment. Our new vision and mission make that explicit. AIO is here to build and lead that infrastructure in Ontario."

AIO Vision and Mission

Vision

To build and lead the infrastructure that enables early-stage investment, connecting Ontario's innovators to mentorship and capital, both domestic and global, to start, scale, and succeed.

Mission

Delivering the early-stage capital infrastructure required to commercialize innovation and build a strong pipeline for future venture capital and institutional investment.

Joining the Canadian Startup Capital Association

To advance this mission at the national level, AIO is joining the Canadian Startup Capital Association (CSCA) as a member. CSCA, which launched publicly on April 22, is a national coalition representing Canada's early-stage capital ecosystem from angel investment through Series A.

"Canada doesn't have a capital shortage. We have a capital activation problem," Lawrence added. "The same infrastructure that's missing in Ontario is missing in most provinces. That's why we're joining CSCA. We've been doing this work alone for eighteen years. It's time to do it together, nationally."

"AIO is exactly the kind of organization CSCA was built to elevate," said Jesse Wiebe, Executive Director of CSCA. "Twenty-one angel groups, 2,300 investors, $800 million deployed, all of it focused on the front end of the capital stack. Their new vision puts language to what they've actually been building for eighteen years: infrastructure. That's the same word we use to describe CSCA's mandate. The work in front of us, in Ontario and nationally, is the same. Activate new capital. Sophisticate the investors and operators already here. Commercialize Canadian innovation."

AIO Recommendations to the Government of Ontario

Recent Provincial Budget commitments, including the $4 billion Protect Ontario Fund and the $50 million Venture Ontario allocation to defence-focused venture funds, mobilize institutional capital at the top of the stack. The Budget did not include any allocation to capital activation, investor sophistication, or commercialization at the angel and pre-seed layer.

AIO's recommendations address that gap, and they are organized around the three layers of early-stage capital infrastructure. AIO believes that despite what is not currently included in the written description of the $4 billion Fund, the timing of this announcement coincides perfectly with internal government discussions of how to now support the infrastructure at angel and pre-seed stages, with a coordinated Federal initiative. AIO is pleased to work with any angel or other entrepreneurial founder-focused organizations in these endeavours.

Activate

Introduce a 25 percent Ontario Innovation Investment Tax Credit for investments in targeted sectors. The credit brings new investors off the sidelines and puts more private capital behind Ontario founders at the earliest, riskiest stage.

Ontario is the outlier. Eight of Canada's ten provinces already offer a provincial tax credit for early-stage investment. New Brunswick is at 50 percent. Manitoba is at 45 percent. British Columbia has operated its program since 1992. A 25 percent Ontario credit is conservative against peer rates and immediately fundable.

Sophisticate

Deliver provincial early-stage capital programs through Ontario's existing angel infrastructure. AIO's twenty-one member groups and 2,300 active investors represent eighteen years of accumulated sophistication in due diligence, syndication, and founder mentorship. Government dollars deployed through that network reach more founders faster, and they reach them with the support that makes the cheque actually work.

Commercialize

Establish four Ontario co-investment funds aligned with provincial priorities: Defence Innovation, Life Sciences, Clean Technology, and Food and AgTech. The funds should allow Ontario residents to co-invest alongside angel groups and take pride of ownership in domestic innovation, the same way federal Sovereign Funds invite participation in larger sectors. Ontario invests $4.5 billion a year in research at its educational institutions and commercializes about 2.5% of it. Sector-aligned co-investment funds are how that ratio changes.

"Ontario has built a strong roof," Lawrence said. "But the foundation under it is thin. Activate, sophisticate, commercialize. That's the work in front of us. It's the work AIO has been doing for eighteen years, and it's the work we're now doing alongside CSCA and our peer organizations across the country."

AIO is excited to collaborate with any other organization interested in building on the existing work we do in Ontario's Angel Investor ecosystem.

Bottom Line

Ontario and Canada have committed billions to innovation capital. None of it pays off without a strong front end.

With a new vision, a new mission, and a national partner in CSCA, AIO is ready to build the infrastructure that activates capital, sophisticates investors, and commercializes Canadian innovation.

About Angel Investors Ontario

AIO has built early-stage capital infrastructure in Ontario for eighteen years:

21 independent not-for-profit angel groups across the province

Those groups have 2,300+ active investors, many of whom also mentor founders

Those investors have $800+ million of personal funds deployed into high-risk startups

SOURCE Angel Investors Ontario

Media Contact: Mark A. Lawrence, P.Eng., MBA, CFA, [email protected]