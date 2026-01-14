Anecdotes Pioneers Agentic GRC Platform, Transforming How Enterprises Execute Workflows in the AI Era

New Capabilities Allow Enterprises to Build and Deploy Custom AI Agents That Autonomously Execute Complex GRC Workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Anecdotes , the enterprise agentic GRC platform, today announced the release of its latest agentic capabilities. The new capabilities enable enterprise teams to build and deploy no-code AI agents that autonomously execute custom workflows. Powered by Anecdotes' enterprise-proven data infrastructure , agents have credible GRC context to transform how organizations operate their programs at scale.

Traditional GRC programs face an operational problem that grows with complexity. As enterprises scale across geographies, systems, and stakeholders, teams spend more time orchestrating workflows and less time on strategic risk decisions. With Anecdotes' newest agentic GRC capabilities, teams can deploy AI agents to execute custom workflows, fundamentally shifting how teams spend their time.

ChatGRC , Anecdotes' purpose-built solution for the GRC market, serves as the command center for agentic analysis and operations. Unlike general AI assistants, ChatGRC is organically routed to both GRC data (i.e. operational evidence artifacts) and GRC program definitions (i.e. frameworks, controls, risks, and policies), providing teams with conversational access to their complete GRC context. Through natural language, teams can query any aspect of their program posture, from control status to risk exposure to policy coverage.

ChatGRC enables actionable conversations by executing GRC operations and triggering workflows directly through conversation. Teams can deploy pre-built recipes for common processes like gap detection and remediation, policy review coordination, and control assessment automation. These recipes accelerate adoption of complex processes while serving as templates that teams can customize to their specific needs.

Agent Studio is a groundbreaking infrastructure that enables organizations to build their own fully custom AI agents tailored to their unique workflows, policies, and requirements. Using a no-code interface, teams define triggers, tasks, and actions that automate any process, from vendor risk assessments to multi-stakeholder policy approvals to cross-functional control implementations.

These new agentic capabilities run on Anecdotes' comprehensive data infrastructure. With 230+ native integrations and Data Studio that allows enterprises to build custom GRC data pipelines, AI agents gain the program understanding they need to operate with context for accuracy and reliability that enterprises demand. Together with Anecdotes' Model Context Protocol , which teams use to connect their GRC data to external AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT, these capabilities create a complete agentic ecosystem.

"Enterprise GRC programs are entering a new era," said Yair Kuznitsov, CEO and Co-founder of Anecdotes. "For years, enterprises have been forced to choose between speed, scale, and accuracy. Agentic GRC eliminates those tradeoffs. With the ability to build custom agents that run on trusted data, enterprises can finally achieve continuous GRC at scale. This is not incremental improvement. This is a fundamental transformation in how GRC operates."

Anecdotes' agentic GRC platform is built on three integrated layers. The data layer provides the foundation, structuring and analyzing data collected from enterprise systems into unified program context. The agentic layer deploys specialized AI agents to execute workflows autonomously. The GRC layer delivers dedicated applications for governance, risk,compliance, and trust use cases. Together, these layers enable enterprises to manage complex programs with the accuracy and scale that modern business demands.

Anecdotes is the enterprise agentic GRC platform built for organizations that refuse to compromise. With comprehensive solutions across governance, risk, and compliance, deep customization capabilities, and AI agents that run on an audit-grade data infrastructure, Anecdotes enables the world's top enterprises to manage GRC programs as unique as their businesses. Learn more at www.anecdotes.ai .

