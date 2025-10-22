ANDRIANI ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL OPENING OF FIRST NORTH AMERICAN PRODUCTION PLANT IN LONDON, ONTARIO

An important milestone toward global expansion, marking the evolution of the Italian company into a multinational corporation

LONDON, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation, a leading Italian innovator in the production of healthy, gluten-free and plant-based foods, will officially open its first North American production facility in London, Ontario, on October 22, 2025. This approximately CAD $55 million investment will create significant employment opportunities for the local community and represents a major milestone for the company in the international expansion of the Italian supply chain.

Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation opens its North American plant in London, ON, on October 22, 2025 Post this Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation launches its new North American plant on October 22, 2025 in London, Ontario. The 61,225 square-foot Canadian plant will enable the company to facilitate production of its Felicia-branded pasta, made from naturally gluten-free raw materials and high-quality, innovative ingredients. (CNW Group/Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation) Pictured here at the opening of the new Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation plant in London, Ontario on October 22, 2025: Michele Andriani, President and CEO; Francesco Andriani, Co-founder and Vice President; and Carlo Stocco, Managing Director, North America. The company will produce its Felicia-branded pasta for the North American market from the new facility. (CNW Group/Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation)

With the Felicia brand, a symbol of healthy and conscious nutrition, Andriani brings to Canada an advanced business model built on responsibility, research, and collective well-being. Today more than ever, the choice of Canada takes on strategic and cultural significance: It is a message of trust, cooperation, and commitment to a food future that transcends borders and embraces new communities.

The grand opening event, titled "Roots & Routes," will take place on October 22nd, 2025 and represents both a starting point and a milestone; it is the result of a strong identity rooted in Mediterranean culture, now opening up to new global routes with the same passion, care, and ambition as always.

A New Chapter in Global Growth

Andriani's international growth is also supported by the entry of NUO, an Italian investment company that, since 2022, has strengthened the Group's industrial base and strategic vision, accelerating its global expansion.

With the establishment of a direct industrial presence in North America, Andriani is strengthening its international growth trajectory with the goal of becoming a key point of reference for the North American industry and retailers. The 61,225 square-foot Canadian plant will also enable the Group to engage directly with consumers through local production of Felicia-branded pasta, made from naturally gluten-free raw materials and high-quality, innovative ingredients.

"The opening of our first production facility in North America is not just a business milestone, but a crucial step in our journey as a Benefit Corporation," says Michele Andriani, President and CEO of Andriani S.p.A Benefit Corporation. "Here in London, Ontario, we found the ideal environment to root our values and advance our global vision. This facility is the result of shared trust and collective passion, made possible by all those who believed in our project. At the heart of this achievement are institutions, partners, clients, and collaborators, to whom I extend my deepest gratitude. This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter in our story, one that celebrates the international ambition of the Italian supply chain as a driving force in the food transition, the transformative power of food innovation, and the cultural bridges we continue to build. This new facility allows us to bring our mission to life in North America, generating positive impact through responsible innovation that promotes health, sustainability, and well-being."

"This new facility represents a concrete step in Andriani's commitment to bringing the values of the Italian supply chain to North America; values rooted in innovation and sustainability," says Carlo Stocco, General Manager of Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation, North America."London, Ontario offered all of the right conditions to anchor the next phase of our international development: A strong talent pool with specialized skills, a vibrant ecosystem dedicated to agri-food innovation, and a clear focus on sustainability and competitiveness. These elements made it the natural choice for our first North American production site. This project is also the result of the extraordinary commitment of all those who contributed to making it a reality, teams in Italy and Canada who worked with passion and a strong sense of responsibility. To all those involved, I extend my sincerest appreciation. We are proud that this facility will generate meaningful value for the local community, creating new jobs, supporting regional development, and strengthening London's role as a hub for sustainable food innovation."

Bringing Felicia to Canadian Tables

Felicia is a brand of Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation and a benchmark in innovation and healthy food. It embodies these values by offering an experience focused on well-being, taste, and balance. Felicia is made with grains, legumes, and vegetables from responsible agriculture, meeting the needs of a conscious consumer who cares about their well-being.

Driving Positive Impact Locally and Globally

The new London facility will not only enhance Andriani's production capacity, but also, contribute to regional prosperity by creating new jobs and supporting Canadian suppliers and partners. By embedding itself in the community, Andriani demonstrates its commitment to shared, value-building, sustainable growth locally while advancing its global mission to drive the food transition.

"This new production facility is not only an investment in Ontario, but a symbol of the deep roots and global vision that connect our province to the world. It represents jobs, growth, and opportunity for families here at home, while strengthening the international partnerships that drive innovation and progress," says Rob Flack, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London. "I congratulate Andriani on this milestone and look forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have on our community and economy."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Andriani to London," says Josh Morgan, Mayor of London, Ontario. "London is uniquely located in Southwest Ontario to grow our reputation as a hub for agri-food innovation, and as a city where businesses can lay down strong roots and thrive. Andriani's ambitious vision for their future and commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with London's values, and we are proud our city will play such a vital role in the company's North American journey."

"Andriani's decision to locate their first North American operation in London demonstrates our strength as a hub for food innovation and advanced manufacturing," said Kapil Lakhotia, President & CEO of the London Economic Development Corporation. "This is exactly the kind of investment that fuels jobs, growth and confidence in our city's economic future."

The official inauguration event on October 22, 2025 will host stakeholders, dignitaries, media and members of the community, offering a first look at the new facility and celebrating the collaborative spirit between Italy and Canada. The ceremony will begin with the symbolic ribbon-cutting, followed by a guided tour of the facility, a company storytelling session, and will conclude with a communal lunch called the "Felicia Experience." The event will be accompanied by a performance of Italian music.

About Andriani

Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation, headquartered in Gravina in Puglia, is among the most innovative players in the food transition, committed to transforming the agri-food system through a sustainable approach. Through the Felicia brand and a fully gluten-free and allergen-free facility, the company promotes a production model that enhances food biodiversity, regenerative agriculture, and conscious access to food.

The careful selection of naturally gluten-free raw materials, such as buckwheat, oats, brown rice, legumes, and corn, is combined with a tangible commitment to research, innovation, and transparency. Andriani champions a new way of nourishing the world, taking an active role as an agent of change.

As one of the leading players in the healthy pasta market, Andriani is present in major retail chains across more than 50 countries worldwide. Flexibility, dynamic organization, research, innovation, and a commitment to a regenerative business vision--through concrete actions and best practices involving all stakeholders--are the key factors driving the company's performance. Andriani integrates the 10 Principles of the Global Compact Network and contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, promoted by the United Nations for a more sustainable global economy.

Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation Plant Launch B-Roll:

https://we.tl/t-J3vQFpDygz

SOURCE Andriani S.p.A. Benefit Corporation

For media inquiries, interviews, or to attend the October 22nd event in London, Ontario, please contact LC3 Communications: Lori Cooper, [email protected], 647.620.4650