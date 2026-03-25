Andrea MacDonald Joins Mediakeys as CEO, Americas to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Out-of-Home Industry Veteran Brings More Than Four Decades of Expertise to the Leading International Out-of-Home Agency

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Andrea MacDonald has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Americas of Mediakeys, the independent international out-of-home (OOH) specialist agency. Based in New York, MacDonald will lead Mediakeys' growth strategy with a focus on expanding the agency's U.S. client base and strengthening its presence in key markets throughout the region.

In this new role, she will oversee operations while shaping the company's broader regional strategy, working closely with international teams to connect brands and agencies with the full breadth of its global capabilities.

"Andrea MacDonald is one of the most respected leaders in out-of-home advertising -- a pioneer and a genuine visionary who has helped shape this industry over decades of exceptional work," said Paul Cahierre, Global CEO of Mediakeys. "Her understanding of, and passion for, this medium, where it has been and where it is going, is extraordinary. We are building something significant in the Americas, and there is no one better suited to lead it."

The appointment underscores Mediakeys' continued investment in the region and its commitment to accelerating growth, deepening partnerships, and reinforcing its position as a leading player across the Americas.

MacDonald is the founder of MacDonald Media, which she built over 23 years into one of the leading independent OOH agencies in the country, creating award-winning campaigns for some of the world's most recognized and beloved brands. Following the agency's acquisition in 2020, she founded Honcha, a marketing and media consultancy. She has spent more than four decades at the forefront of the out-of-home media industry, working across independent agency leadership, major agency networks, and industry organizations.

"What drew me to Mediakeys is something very simple: 32 years, 20 owned offices, more than 100 markets, one team," said MacDonald. "They know the landscape like locals, because they are. That kind of genuine local expertise, backed by a proprietary technology stack that connects every market from planning through measurement, is a powerful combination for any brand that wants to use out-of-home media to its fullest potential. I am looking forward to putting it to work for clients here and across the Americas."

Mediakeys partners with a diverse roster of international and luxury brands, combining global scale with deep local market expertise. The agency works closely with clients to translate brand strategy into culturally relevant campaigns to connect with key audiences.

About Mediakeys

Mediakeys is an independent international OOH specialist agency headquartered in Paris. Founded in 1993, the agency was named International Media Agency of the Year 2025 by Les Agences de l'Année. Mediakeys specializes in out-of-home, airport media, and programmatic solutions. The company delivers global campaigns for both regional and multi-national brands and agencies. Its creative division collaborates with clients to develop and execute cross-border campaigns designed to perform consistently across markets. For more information, visit www.mediakeys.com.

SOURCE Mediakeys

Kelli Gail, [email protected], 917.981.4193