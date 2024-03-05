Andlauer Healthcare Group Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three-month period ("Q4 2023") and year ended December 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023").

Q4 2023 Summary

Revenue totaled $169.1 million , an increase of 2.0% from $165.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022");

, an increase of 2.0% from for the three-month period ended ("Q4 2022"); Operating income was $28.0 million , compared to $28.2 million in Q4 2022;

, compared to in Q4 2022; Net income totaled $18.6 million , or $0.44 per share (diluted), compared to $19.8 million , or $0.46 per share (diluted), in Q4 2022;

, or per share (diluted), compared to , or per share (diluted), in Q4 2022; Total comprehensive income was $13.5 million , compared to $17.1 million in Q4 2022;

, compared to in Q4 2022; EBITDA totaled $44.8 million , compared to $44.7 million in Q4 2022; and

, compared to in Q4 2022; and EBITDA Margin was 26.5%, compared to 27.0% in Q4 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Summary

Revenue totaled $648.0 million , compared to $648.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022");

, compared to in the year ended ("Fiscal 2022"); Operating income was $96.1 million , compared to $110.3 million in Fiscal 2022;

, compared to in Fiscal 2022; Net income was $66.1 million , or $1.55 per share (diluted), compared to $76.3 million , or $1.79 per share in Fiscal 2022;

, or per share (diluted), compared to , or per share in Fiscal 2022; Total comprehensive income was $60.7 million , compared to $91.0 million in Fiscal 2022;

, compared to in Fiscal 2022; EBITDA totaled $163.8 million , compared to $174.5 million in Fiscal 2022;

, compared to in Fiscal 2022; EBITDA Margin was 25.3%, compared to 26.9% in Fiscal 2022; and

During Fiscal 2023, less than 1.0% of total revenue was derived from AHG clients that are involved in the Canadian supply of COVID-19 vaccines, compared with approximately 3.0% in Fiscal 2022 and approximately 4.0% in Fiscal 2021.

"As expected, our results for the fourth quarter reflect a return to positive revenue growth in each of our product lines, except for our packaging solutions, and a strong EBITDA margin of 26.5%. While we experienced a year-over-year decline in our U.S. truckload businesses, we believe the market has now stabilized, and we continue to generate solid organic growth in our Canadian transportation network," said Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer of AHG. "Our strong leadership position in Canada's healthcare transportation and logistics market and established presence in the U.S., are supported by our long-standing relationships with major industry customers. We remain focused on opportunities to strategically extend our platform and further enhance our value proposition for customers."

Selected Consolidated Financial Summary



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

($CAD 000s, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Variance 2023 2022 Variance Revenue











Logistics and distribution 40,851 37,911 7.8 % 159,168 155,575 2.3 % Packaging solutions 3,269 3,925 (16.7) % 16,761 21,290 (21.3) % Healthcare Logistics segment 44,120 41,836 5.5 % 175,929 176,865 (0.5) % Ground transportation 113,607 113,057 0.5 % 429,174 422,236 1.6 % Air freight forwarding 8,013 7,549 6.1 % 30,595 34,383 (11.0) % Dedicated and last mile delivery 18,324 17,354 5.6 % 68,821 66,896 2.9 % Intersegment revenue (14,997) (14,024) 6.9 % (56,567) (51,957) 8.9 % Specialized Transportation segment 124,947 123,936 0.8 % 472,023 471,558 0.1 % Total revenue 169,067 165,772 2.0 % 647,952 648,423 (0.1) % Operating expenses 141,023 137,606 2.5 % 551,899 538,078 2.6 % Operating income 28,044 28,166 (0.4) % 96,053 110,345 (13.0) % Net income 18,561 19,824 (6.4) % 66,140 76,275 (13.3) % Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,021) (2,772) N/A (5,448) 14,743 N/A Total comprehensive income 13,540 17,052 (20.6) % 60,692 91,018 (33.3) % Earnings per share – basic $ 0.45 $ 0.47 ($ 0.02) $ 1.58 $ 1.82 ($ 0.24) Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.46 ($ 0.02) $ 1.55 $ 1.79 ($ 0.24) Select financial metrics











EBITDA¹ 44,773 44,684 0.2 % 163,793 174,469 (6.1) % EBITDA Margin¹ 26.5 % 27.0 % (50 bps) 25.3 % 26.9 % (160 bps)

Q4 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue for Q4 2023 increased by 2.0% to $169.1 million, compared with $165.8 million in Q4 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to organic growth in the Company's Canadian specialized transportation product lines, partially offset by lower fuel surcharge revenue, a decline in US-based truckload rates and reduced revenue related to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary products. The Company's COVID-19 related revenue declined to approximately 1.0% of consolidated revenue in Q4 2023, compared to approximately 2.3% of revenue in Q4 2022. The increase in revenue was also impacted by the Q4 2022 reclassification of pass-through expenses in the Company's logistics and distribution product line as discussed below.

Revenue for the healthcare logistics segment totaled $44.1 million, an increase of 5.5%, or approximately $2.3 million, compared with Q4 2022. The increase was attributable to 7.8% year-over-year growth in the Company's logistics and distribution product line revenue, partially offset by a 16.7% decline in packaging revenue.

The increase in logistics and distribution revenue was primarily attributable to a reclassification of approximately $5.1 million of certain pass-through expenses to logistics and distribution revenue for Logistics Support Unit (LSU) Inc. ("LSU") (acquired by AHG on March 1, 2022) in accordance with IFRS 15 during Q4 2022. This net revenue treatment has been consistently applied during Fiscal 2023. The increase was partially offset by lower outbound order handling and transportation activities for Accuristix and a decline in revenue related to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary products. The year-over-year decline in packaging revenue primarily reflects the loss of one of the Company's packaging customers in Q1 2023 and lower volume from AHG's remaining base of packaging customers compared to Q4 2022.

Revenue in the specialized transportation segment totaled $124.9 million, an increase of 0.8%, or approximately $1.0 million, compared with Q4 2022. The increase reflects organic growth in each of the Company's Canadian specialized transportation product lines, partially offset by lower fuel surcharge revenue, a decline in US-based truckload rates and reduced revenue related to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary products.

Ground transportation revenue for Q4 2023 was $113.6 million, an increase of 0.5%, or approximately $0.6 million, compared with Q4 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to organic growth in the Company's Canadian ground transportation network, partially offset by a decline in its US-based truckload rates, reduced revenue related to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary products, and lower fuel costs passed through to customers as a component of pricing compared to Q4 2022. Ground transportation revenue, excluding fuel, in the Company's Canadian network increased by approximately 6.3%. AHG continued to experience a year-over-year decline in its US-based truckload rates as opportunities to obtain rate premiums in Fiscal 2022 due to pandemic-related equipment and driver shortages have diminished.

The $0.5 million increase in air freight forwarding revenue in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022 reflects a 1.3% year-over-year increase in weight shipped, partially offset by a lower volume of shipments. The $1.0 million increase in dedicated and last mile delivery revenue in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022 reflects continued organic growth, partially offset by a reduction in fuel surcharge revenue.

Cost of transportation and services was $85.8 million, or 50.7% of revenue, compared with $86.3 million, or 52.1% of revenue, for Q4 2022. Lower fuel costs in line with decreases in revenue related to fuel prices were largely offset by increased costs of transportation and services attributable to organic growth in the Company's Canadian ground transportation network.

Direct operating expenses were $25.1 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared with $21.0 million, or 12.7% of revenue, for Q4 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the reclassification of certain pass-through expenses in Q4 2022 to logistics and distribution revenue for LSU in accordance with IFRS 15, as discussed above. The increase in direct operating expenses in Q4 2023 was partially offset by a reduction in outbound order handling activities for Accuristix in line with lower revenue.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $12.8 million, or 7.6% of revenue, compared with $13.8 million, or 8.3% of revenue, for Q4 2022. SG&A expenses for Q4 2023 were in line with the Company's expectations on a percentage of revenue basis.

Operating income totaled $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to Q4 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced contributions from Boyle Transportation and Skelton USA, and the decline in revenue related to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary products.

Net income was $18.6 million, or $0.44 per share (diluted), compared with $19.8 million, or $0.46 per share (diluted), in Q4 2022. Lower segment net income before eliminations for AHG's specialized transportation segment was primarily attributable to reduced contributions from Boyle Transportation and Skelton USA, and lower segment net income from the Company's healthcare logistics segment reflects reduced order handling activity.

Total comprehensive income was $13.5 million compared to $17.1 million for Q4 2022. Total comprehensive income differs from net income due to the acquisition of foreign operations (Boyle Transportation and Skelton USA), which resulted in a negative foreign currency translation adjustment of $5.0 million in Q4 2023 compared to a negative foreign currency translation adjustment of $2.8 million in Q4 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")¹ totaled $44.8 million compared with $44.7 million for Q4 2022. The slight increase is due to the factors discussed above and primarily reflects organic growth in the Company's Canadian specialized transportation network, partially offset by lower contributions from the Company's US-based truckload operations, reduced outbound order handling activities for Accuristix and lower revenue related to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary products. EBITDA Margin¹ was 26.5% in Q4 2023, compared to 27.0% in Q4 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue for Fiscal 2023 totaled $648.0 million, compared with $648.4 million in Fiscal 2022. Revenue attributable to organic growth in the Company's Canadian specialized transportation network accounted for an increase of approximately $14.0 million from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023, which was partially offset by lower fuel surcharge revenue, downward pressure on US-based truckload rates, a decline in packaging revenue and reduced revenue related to COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary products. During Fiscal 2023, less than 1.0% of total revenue was derived from the Company's clients that are involved in the Canadian supply of COVID-19 vaccines, compared with approximately 3.0% in Fiscal 2022.

Operating income for Fiscal 2023 was $96.1 million, a decrease of $14.3 million, or 13.0%, compared with $110.3 million for Fiscal 2022. Approximately $10.9 million of the decrease was attributable to lower margins in the Company's US-based truckload businesses. The remaining decrease was attributable to lower revenue generated from COVID-19 related business, lower outbound volume in Accuristix in Q3 2023 and Q4 2023, and lower air freight forwarding revenue in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022, partially offset by organic growth in the Company's Canadian ground transportation network.

Net income for Fiscal 2023 totaled $66.1 million, or $1.55 per share (diluted), compared to $76.3 million, or $1.79 per share (diluted), for Fiscal 2022. Lower segment net income before eliminations for AHG's specialized transportation segment, primarily attributable to reduced US-based truckload rates and related margins, and lower air freight forwarding revenue in Q2 2023, contributed to the Company's decreased profitability on a consolidated basis.

EBITDA for Fiscal 2023 decreased by 6.1% to $163.8 million, from $174.5 million for Fiscal 2022. The decrease in EBITDA was due to the factors discussed above. EBITDA Margin for Fiscal 2023 was 25.3%, which is in line with the Company's pre-pandemic historical range of EBITDA Margins. EBITDA Margin in Fiscal 2022 was 26.9%.

Dividend

The Company paid a dividend (encompassing the period from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) in the amount of $0.09 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share on January 15, 2024.

Subject to financial results, capital requirements, available cash flow, corporate law requirements and any other factors that AHG's Board of Directors may consider relevant, it is the Company's intention to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share on an ongoing basis.

Shares Outstanding

On March 24, 2023, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for up to a maximum of 1,856,857 of its subordinate voting shares, or approximately 10% of its public float as of March 23, 2023, over the 12-month period commencing on March 29, 2023. As at December 31, 2023, 474,740 Subordinated Voting Shares had been purchased and cancelled pursuant to the NCIB.

As at December 31, 2023, there were 19,627,038 subordinate voting shares and 21,840,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding.

Financial Statements

AHG's audited consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for Fiscal 2023 are available on the Company's website at www.andlauerhealthcare.com and under AHG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference call and webcast

Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at: https://emportal.ink/48NThAu to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, you can dial (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383 to reach a live operator that will join you into the call.

You can access a live webcast of the call under the Presentations & Events section of AHG's investor website at:

https://andlauerhealthcare.com/andlauer-healthcare-presentations-events/

To access a replay of the conference call, dial 416-764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, passcode: 648001 #. The replay will be available until March 13, 2024. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the conclusion of the call.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans, objectives and expectations with respect to COVID-19. Particularly, information regarding the Company's growth expectations, performance, achievements, payment of dividends, prospects, potential acquisitions, financial targets or outlook is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "commencing" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, targets, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to those assumptions described under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's MD&A for Fiscal 2023. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 5, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. AHG uses non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA" and "EBITDA Margin". These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. AHG also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. AHG management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation.

EBITDA

AHG defines EBITDA as net income for the period before: (i) income tax expense (recovery); (ii) interest income; (iii) interest expense; and (iv) depreciation and amortization.

AHG believes EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the Company's financial performance because it provides a more relevant picture of operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of the Company's underlying business performance.

EBITDA Margin

AHG defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. EBITDA Margin represents a measure of the Company's profitability expressed as a percentage of revenue.

AHG believes EBITDA Margin is a useful measure to assess the Company's financial performance because it helps quantify the Company's ability to convert revenues generated from clients into EBITDA.

Reconciliation of EBITDA

($CAD 000s) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 2021 Net income 18,561 19,824 66,140 76,275 89,954 Income tax expense 7,185 6,934 24,467 27,483 18,486 Interest expense 2,476 1,867 8,207 6,858 6,219 Interest income (770) (396) (3,170) (599) (198) Depreciation and amortization 17,321 16,455 68,149 64,452 42,716 EBITDA1 44,773 44,684 163,793 174,469 157,177 Gain on step acquisition of equity-accounted investee - - - - (37,921) EBITDA1 excluding gain on step acquisition 44,773 44,684 163,793 174,469 119,256

