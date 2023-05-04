Andlauer Healthcare Group Appoints Graham Cromb as Chief Strategy Officer

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Graham Cromb as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Cromb will advance AHG's strategic initiatives and lead the Company's corporate development program.

Mr. Cromb has extensive international experience in supply chain and logistics management through a career spanning 23 years with United Parcel Service ("UPS"). He started with UPS' engineering team in 2000 and in the following years held various senior roles leading supply chain design for North American and global healthcare customers. In 2016, Graham relocated to Belgium where he managed the strategy, sales, and customer solutions functions for UPS' distribution business in Europe.

In 2019, with the launch of UPS Healthcare, Graham was appointed Vice President of Operations for Europe, where he led the integration of several acquisitions and supported the expansion of UPS' distribution facilities network and temperature-controlled fleet. Graham played a key role in establishing UPS Healthcare's industry-leading, pan-European healthcare logistics network. Upon his return to Canada in 2022, Graham was an integration leader of UPS' third largest acquisition in its history, bringing expanded healthcare logistics capabilities to Latin America and Europe.

"We are delighted to welcome Graham on board as our new Chief Strategy Officer," said Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer of AHG. "His expertise and proven track record in successfully leading expansion initiatives for a global supply chain company will benefit us as we continue to advance our growth strategy in key pharmaceutical markets."

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com.

Forward-looking Information

