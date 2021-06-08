Andlauer Healthcare Group Appoints Dean Berg as President, Logistics

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Dean Berg as the Company's new President, Logistics. The appointment is effective immediately. As President, Logistics, Mr. Berg is responsible for leading the Company's Accuristix and Nova Pack operations.

"Dean has been an integral part of our growth over the last 17 years," said Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer of AHG. "Since joining the Company in 2004, Dean has held progressive roles in our organization, culminating in his most recent role as Vice President, Business Development at Accuristix. Dean has built a solid foundation of respect and trust both with our clients and the AHG team. His knowledge of the intricacies of our business and proven leadership skills will help ensure the continued success of Accuristix and Nova Pack."

Mr. Berg replaces Reg Sheen, who has decided to retire at the end of 2021 following a transition period, where he will work with Mr. Berg in connection with his new role. "I want to thank Reg Sheen for his years of service to AHG," added Mr. Andlauer. "Since joining Accuristix in 2014, Reg has contributed significantly to the growth of our healthcare logistics business, and leaves us well positioned for continued success going forward. We wish him well in his retirement."

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. AHG's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws). The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, general business, economic, competitive and legal matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic). They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, AHG assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.

For further information: Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 744-4900; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 496-7856