Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Rona Ambrose 110,137,093 98.88% 1,252,049 1.12% Michael Andlauer 109,637,004 98.43% 1,752,138 1.57% Andrew Clark 111,122,397 99.76% 266,745 0.24% Peter Jelley 108,656,757 97.55% 2,732,385 2.45% Cameron Joyce 108,656,892 97.55% 2,732,250 2.45% Joseph Schlett 108,656,892 97.55% 2,732,250 2.45% Evelyn Sutherland 110,233,362 98.96% 1,155,780 1.04% Thomas Wellner 111,133,614 99.77% 255,528 0.23%

In addition, the Company reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, the Company strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com .

SOURCE Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.

For further information: Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 744-4900; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 496-7856