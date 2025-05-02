ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2025 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Rona Ambrose 96,873,721 97.610 % 2,371,665 2.390 % Michael Andlauer 95,244,823 95.969 % 4,000,563 4.031 % Peter Jelley 96,650,542 97.385 % 2,594,844 2.615 % Cameron Joyce 96,661,153 97.369 % 2,584,233 2.604 % Joseph Schlett 96,845,221 97.582 % 2,400,165 2.418 % Evelyn Sutherland 96,077,962 96.808 % 3,167,424 3.192 % Thomas Wellner 99,120,656 99.874 % 124,730 0.126 %

In addition, the Company reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com.

For further information, please contact: Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 744-4900; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 496-7856