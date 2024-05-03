ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Rona Ambrose 100,899,376 99.08 % 932,577 0.92 % Michael Andlauer 100,333,702 98.53 % 1,498,414 1.47 % Peter Jelley 100,675,529 98.87 % 1,150,997 1.13 % Cameron Joyce 100,681,119 98.87 % 1,150,997 1.13 % Joseph Schlett 101,211,331 99.39 % 620,622 0.61 % Evelyn Sutherland 99,913,651 98.17 % 1,867,664 1.83 % Thomas Wellner 101,646,283 99.82 % 185,833 0.18 %

In addition, the Company reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com .

For further information: Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 744-4900; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 496-7856