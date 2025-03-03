Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Joint Venture between Nova Pack and NowPac

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") to combine its packaging subsidiary, Nova Pack Ltd. ("Nova Pack"), with NowPac Inc. ("NowPac"), a privately-owned, Toronto-based company specializing in contract packaging services for the healthcare sector. The Joint Venture, which is owned 50% by Accuristix Inc. ("Accuristix"), a subsidiary of AHG, and 50% by an entity controlled by NowPac owners Kris Calder and Andrina Calder, together, is expected to provide customers with contract packaging solutions that leverage technology, automation, AHG's coast-to-coast healthcare supply chain network in Canada and 65 years of combined contract packaging experience. The Joint Venture will be led by Kris Calder, President of NowPac. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AHG expects the Joint Venture to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings per share.

Established in 1988, NowPac is a leader in delivering expert contract packaging, display assembly and re-packaging solutions for the healthcare sector, providing speed to market and scalability on demand, enabled by technology and automation. Since 1990, Nova Pack has partnered with healthcare companies to provide packaging assembly and secondary packaging services. NowPac's technology and automation solutions provide the Joint Venture with packaging scalability to address a broader range of customer demand. AHG's strength in healthcare logistics and distribution management through Accuristix, combined with its national supply chain network in Canada, positions the Joint Venture to provide flexible solutions that optimize the supply chain for healthcare customers.

"NowPac is highly regarded by our shared healthcare customers. Its focus on quality and compliance, coupled with a long track record of successfully delivering scalable, innovative solutions to market, makes NowPac an attractive strategic partner for us to drive growth in our packaging operations, while also providing the opportunity to add volume to our logistics and distribution, and transportation networks," said Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer of AHG. "Through our Joint Venture, we will provide customers with access to enhanced services and value."

"Joining forces with AHG's specialized transportation and healthcare logistics network is a game-changer and will enable us to increase efficiency in end-to-end supply chain solutions for our customers," stated Kris Calder, President of NowPac. "Our shared values of integrity, accountability, collaboration and empowerment will support our integration and form an essential foundation for sustaining our commitment to excellence and continued growth."

About NowPac

With over 30 years of experience, NowPac delivers expert contract packaging solutions for Consumer Packaged Goods and Consumer Healthcare companies, ensuring compliance with Health Canada and FDA regulations. For more information on NowPac, please visit: www.nowpac.com

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistic ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com

