Analog Gold Executive Peter Voldness Launches Ring The Bell: A Straightforward Finance & Business Blog

Ring the Bell With Peter Voldness will provide a unique perspective on topics including high growth startups, value investing, commodities, precious metals, and public markets.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Peter Voldness, long time investor and Analog Gold Executive VP of Corporate Finance, announced the launch of Ring the Bell with Peter Voldness, a new media platform that will combine industry insights, analysis, and commentary on finance, start-ups, mining, and the commodities sector. A finance expert with extensive experience working with publicly traded companies, high-growth startups, and the mining industry, Voldness plans for Ring the Bell to offer a refreshingly direct point of view for readers looking to build wealth and grow businesses.

In daily blog posts, interviews, and industry-specific reposts, Ring the Bell with Peter Voldness will address questions around mining, commodities, finance, and best practices in both scaling and investing in early stage projects. In 2021, Ring the Bell will cover everything from the true value of money , the best times to buy and sell commodities , the price of gold , why to own gold , and more. The blog is uniquely positioned to add immense value for all of its readers despite being a totally free, easy to access resource.

Voldness is looking to bring transparency to traditionally opaque industries by providing readers with current, easily digestible, and engaging content. "I am thrilled to bring Ring the Bell to those looking to gain expertise in finance and the market," said Peter Voldness. Voldness noted his excitement in beginning this project in an uncertain financial climate, "I relish the opportunity to bring direct, concise insight to readers amidst all of the noise and unpredictability."

Ring the Bell with Peter Voldness will release daily content on its social media pages and also offer a bi-weekly video series featuring expert interviews in business, investing, mining, and other relevant topics.

About Peter Voldness:

Peter Voldness is the Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance for Analog Gold, Inc. and chairman of the Board and CEO of VTM Capital Management, Inc. and the Managing Partner of Novis Partners, LLC Capital Markets Advisory. For more from Peter Voldness and Ring the Bell , visit petervoldness.com , or check Peter out on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and Youtube .

SOURCE Ring the Bell with Peter Voldness

For further information: Brett Stanton, +1 (617) 291-2723, [email protected], https://ringthebell.co

