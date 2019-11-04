Anacott Resources Corp Announces Change in Board of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Anacott Resources Corp. ("Anacott" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Barbara Broughton to its board of directors. Ms. Broughton Barbara is a qualified management consultant specialising in corporate communications and, in a career spanning over 20 years, has held senior positions in agencies and large corporations in the energy, pharmaceutical and telecommunications sectors. Barbara has held directorships of multiple private and public companies and acted as a trustee of two unit trusts. In September 2019, Barbara was appointed Campaign Director for a Vancouver-based charity.

Anacott also announces the resignation of Mr. Joseph Mullin as a director of the Company. The Company would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Joseph Mullin for his contribution to the Board of Directors.

