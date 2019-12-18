Anaconda Mining Files Updated Resource Estimate for the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") – (TSX:ANX) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 regarding an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ("Goldboro", or the "Project") in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.anacondamining.com.

The technical report, entitled "Goldboro Gold Project: Resource Update Phase 2, Guysborough County, Nova Scotia" and which is dated December 18, 2019, and with an effective date of August 21, 2019, was authored by independent qualified persons Todd McCracken, P.Geo. of WSP Canada Inc. and Robert Raponi, P. Eng., of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.

A portion of the 2019 diamond drilling (BR-19-77 to BR-19-85 totaling 603 m) on the Project was funded by the Government of Nova Scotia through a Mineral Resources Development Fund, through a shared funding exploration grant MRDF-2019-SF-053.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul McNeill, P. Geo., VP Exploration with Anaconda Mining Inc., a "Qualified Person", and Todd McCracken, P. Geo., Manager – Mining, WSP Canada Inc., an "Independent Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~11,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going feasibility study.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Anaconda to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Anaconda's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on www.sedar.com. Although Anaconda has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Anaconda does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information: Anaconda Mining Inc., Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, (647) 388-1842, kbullock@anacondamining.com; Anaconda Mining Inc., Lynn Hammond, VP, Public Relations, (709) 330-1260, lhammond@anacondamining.com; Reseau ProMarket Inc., Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations, (514) 722-2276 x456, Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

