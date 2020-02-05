An End to Fake Certifications! IAF CertSearch - A Single Source of Truth.

SYDNEY, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) has officially launched the world's global database for accredited management system certifications, providing businesses and governments the ability to digitally validate an organization's certification(s) to determine if a certificate is valid and if the Certification Body issuing the certificate is accredited to issue certifications to that standard.

IAF CertSearch, the largest global database for accredited certifications, currently includes around 400,000 valid certifications across more than 150 economies covering a range of sectors.

With over 4000 certification bodies and 68 IAF MLA signatory accreditation bodies globally, validation of certifications across supply chains can be difficult. The aggregation of certification data in one global database - IAFCertSearch - makes the validation process simple and efficient.

IAF Director for Users and Industry, IAF UAC Chair, Sheronda Jeffries said, "Via IAF CertSearch businesses and governments can ensure all suppliers in their supply chains hold valid accredited certifications and can be instantly alerted if the certification is suspended, withdrawn or expired."

IAF Chairman Mr Xiao Jianhua said, "IAF CertSearch is a game changer for accredited certification, improving the awareness, integrity and value of accredited certification. Organizations will no longer be able to claim to have an accredited certification when they do not."

Mr Jianhua added, "Launching the database is a great milestone! Trading with certified organizations is a way businesses and governments can demonstrate they have high quality, compliant, transparent global supply chains."

The database also helps organizations demonstrate that organizations in their supply chains meet environmental, social, and governance standards.

About the IAF

IAF is an association of like-minded organizations dedicated to reducing risk for businesses and its customers by assuring them that accredited certificates may be relied on around the world.

"Certified once, accepted everywhere."

Popular standards

Quality Management ISO 9001

Occupational Health and Safety OHSAS 18001

Environmental Management ISO 14001

Energy Management ISO 50001

Food Safety Management ISO 22000

Information Security Management ISO/IEC 27001

Medical Device ISO 13485

Key Industries: food supply, agriculture, medical, pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing

