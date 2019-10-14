An Encounter of Two Icons: Tic Tac® Meets Coca-Cola®

With Tic Tac Coca-Cola, consumers will enjoy an incomparable taste experience which combines the refreshment of Coca-Cola with the iconicity of Tic Tac. Both brands are appreciated all over the world, perfect for sharing, connecting people, providing refreshment.

The introduction of this exclusive limited edition is supported by a 360° global integrated communication plan, including a dedicated TV campaign as well as comprehensive online and social media communication activities.

Tic Tac Coca-Cola is available in three different promotional packs, in terms of size and weight, with a distinctive and impactful graphic, enhancing the strength of this collaboration.

The formats will be available worldwide in the iconic Tic Tac boxes, perfect on the go or for sharing with friends.

Further information on Tic Tac at www.tictac.com.

Tic Tac

Tic Tac® is one of the Ferrero Group's international big brands. Tic Tac® was born in 1969, and became an instant success as a unique, fresh-breath candy with the flip-top lid and the signature "rattle" sound. Tic Tac® in the original mint and orange flavors literally conquered the world, establishing a market presence on five continents. With an aim to surprise and delight consumers with fresh taste sensations, Tic Tac® is now one of the world leading brands in pocket confectionery with a wide range of minty, fruity and original flavors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009322/Tic_Tac_Coca_Cola.jpg

SOURCE Ferrero International SA

For further information: Claudia Millo group.communications@ferrero.com, +352-3497118771, https://www.ferrero.com

Related Links

https://www.ferrero.com

