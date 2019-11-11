Amplitude names Adobe sales leader Matthew Heinz as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Amplitude , the product intelligence platform, announced that Adobe enterprise sales executive, Matthew Heinz, has been named Chief Revenue Officer to lead Amplitude's rapidly growing global sales efforts.

Most recently, Heinz spent eight years as a sales executive at Marketo, establishing the company's enterprise sales business as the company's fastest growing segment. He continued to oversee Marketo's revenue operations in North America following the company's acquisition by Adobe in 2018.

"In today's product-led era, the companies with the best digital experiences win," Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude, said. "We're excited Matt's joining us to help scale our Sales organization in order to meet the growing demand from enterprise customers who need product intelligence to build breakthrough products."

Modern digital businesses rely on Amplitude's product intelligence to build sustainable growth and deliver product experiences that improve customer engagement and drive monetization. Today, Amplitude serves 30,000 customers including 21 Fortune 100 leaders such as Microsoft, along with high-growth innovators like Intuit, Twitter, SoFi, Zuora, and Drift.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Heinz joins the Amplitude leadership team, which includes CEO Spenser Skates, CTO Curtis Liu, Chief Architect Jeffrey Wang, CFO Hoang Vuong, VP Product Justin Bauer, Executive VP Marketing Sandhya Hegde, VP People Lisa Nielsen, and SVP Engineering Shadi Rostami.

In the past 12 months, Amplitude has achieved several important growth milestones:

Released Amplitude Engage to power behavioral targeting

to power behavioral targeting Ranked in the Forbes Cloud 100

Signed 330+ new corporate and enterprise teams

Released 80 new features and updates for new insights, better data governance, easier collaboration, faster query speed

Hosted its second annual conference Amplify , the largest gathering of product and growth leaders

About Amplitude

Amplitude provides digital product intelligence that helps companies ship great customer experiences for systematic business growth. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Seattle, Austin and Singapore, Amplitude is the cross-platform intelligence solution of choice for modern product and growth teams. Amplitude serves over 30,000 customers including Microsoft, Under Armour, Intuit, Twitter, Bonobos, and Proctor & Gamble.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Pike

press@amplitude.com

SOURCE Amplitude