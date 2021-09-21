Amphenol Receives Cisco 2021 GSM Supplier of the Year and Cisco Supply Chain Operations Supplier of the Year Awards

Amphenol Corporation today announced it was the recipient of Cisco 2021 GSM Supplier of the Year Award Tweet this

The Cisco 2021 Supply Chain Operations Supplier of the Year award recognizes Amphenol for exceeding expectations across many areas of the business including quality, technology, responsiveness, flexibility, value creation, sustainability, and consistently demonstrating a high-level of partnership.

"The way we anticipate, navigate and respond to global events that impact our industry will determine how the world builds a more sustainable, more resilient, and more inclusive future," said Marco De Martin, vice president, Global Supplier Management, Cisco. "Our theme this year, 'Together Toward Tomorrow' highlights the criticality of our extended partner and supplier network. Despite the tremendous challenges we faced this past year, we have collectively remained focused on our shared goals. Together with our valued partners, we look forward to continuing to help our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, transform their infrastructure and secure their enterprise."

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners, and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

