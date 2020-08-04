AMP German Cannabis Group Presents Roundtable Discussion with European Medical Cannabis Expert, Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen and Dr. Stefan Feuerstein about Medical Cannabis in Germany

ERFURT and BERLIN, Germany, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP" or the "Company") (CSE: XCX) (FSE: C4T) (ISIN: CA00176G1028) proudly presents its first video in a series of in-depth roundtable discussions that will explore and discuss new developments regarding medical cannabis in Germany. The Roundtable Series online videos are in German with English subtitles.

AMP Roundtable Series Website: amp-eu.de/roundtable

AMP Roundtable Series: Episode #1, "Medical Cannabis in Germany."

The first episode in the Roundtable Series, "Medical Cannabis in Germany", is sponsored by CC Pharma GmbH.

In the hour-long roundtable episode, Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen, a practicing German doctor and advisor to the German government regarding medical cannabis, joins Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Director and President of AMP, to discuss the current situation in medical research and application of medical cannabis in Germany.

Mr. Holger Scholze, a well-known German stock market expert, will act as the moderator for the discussion.

Topics:

Definition of cannabis and its history as a medicine,

The current situation of medical cannabis in Germany ,

, Which medical conditions may have benefited from cannabis?

What clinical research is required to determine if cannabis has an effect?

What medical conditions are covered by the German government insurance system, and what are the obstacles for patients to be reimbursed?

What is the doctor and pharmacist's reaction to the introduction of medical cannabis as a medicine?

What are the political and medical factors influencing access to patients?

What are the supply and demand issues affecting patients?

Outlook for medical cannabis demand in the coming years.

Panel Members:

Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen (MD)

Born in 1957, Dr. Grotenhermen studied medicine in Cologne before achieving the title of Doctor of Medicine with the grade summa cum laude from the University of Cologne. His clinical work was in the fields of internal medicine, surgery and naturopathic medicine. His medical practice is in Steinheim (North Rhine-Westphalia), with a particular focus on naturopathic techniques and therapy using cannabis and cannabinoids.

Dr. Grotenhermen is the executive director of the Association for Cannabis as Medicine (ACM), founded in 1997, and managing director of the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM), founded in 2000. Dr. Grotenhermen publishes the IACM newsletter, which is published online every fortnight in six languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch and Italian).

Dr. Grotenhermen works at the nova-Institute in Cologne in the Department of Renewable Materials and is the author of many articles and books on the therapeutic potential of cannabis cannabinoids, their pharmacology and toxicology. He is an expert in these fields for private individuals, pharmaceutical firms, law courts and international institutions.

For more information about IACM, please visit: www.cannabis-med.org

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein (AMP)

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein is Director and President of AMP.

Dr. Feuerstein has over three decades of experience in connecting and leading investment opportunities from within and outside of Germany. Dr. Feuerstein served as managing director of IIC Industrial Investment Council GmbH, which acted as an investment promotion agency for the five Eastern German States, including Berlin. He also served as managing director of the TLW Thüringer Landwirtschafts-Förderungsgesellschaft, Erfurt, or the German State of Thuringia Economic Department.

Mr. Holger Scholze (Roundtable Moderator)

Mr. Holger Scholze is a German television stock market analyst, lecturer, and presenter. Mr. Scholze became known to a large audience primarily through his more than 5,000 live broadcasts as a correspondent for the German national news channel, n-tv. Mr. Scholze has been dealing with the international financial markets for thirty years and has been regularly assessing the current market situation for two decades for various TV and radio stations.

Mr. Scholze is president and a passionately committed volunteer for the SG Dynamo Dresden football club.

For more information, please visit www.holger-scholze.de

About Roundtable Sponsor, CC Pharma GmbH

CC Pharma is a leading importer and distributor of EU-pharmaceuticals for the German market. Founded in 1999, it has over 230 employees and offices in Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic. CC Pharma holds 318 active German national pharmaceutical licenses and 692 active EU pharmaceutical licenses and operates a production, repackaging and labeling facility at its headquarters in Densborn, Germany. During 2018, CC Pharma generated revenue of approximately €262 million, with EBITDA of approximately €10.5 million.

For more information, please visit: www.cc-pharma.de

About AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.

AMP German Cannabis Group is licensed to import European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis and sell to pharmaceutical distributors or pharmacists directly, the only point-of-sale for medical cannabis to German patients.

AMP has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for medical cannabis with a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals products to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany. AMP imports medical cannabis from the Netherlands and beginning the second half of 2020 from Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.amp-eu.com

AMP social media links:

Media Kit: www.amp-eu.com/media-kit

