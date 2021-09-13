AMP Alternative Medical Products and Waldhausklinik Deuringen Announce Clinical Study into the Effects of Medical Cannabis

ERFURT, Germany and BERLIN and STADTBERGEN, Germany, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE: XCX), a pharmaceutical supplier of medical cannabis products to German pharmacies, and WaldhausKlinik Deuringen gGmbH ("Waldhausklinik"), a non-profit acute care hospital for internal medicine in the Free State of Bavaria, announce they have entered into a research collaboration to access the efficacy and safety of medical cannabis.

Dr. Dr. Tobias Romeyke, CEO of Waldhausklinik in Augsburg, Germany, and health scientist will apply at the relevant authorities to conduct a clinical study on the therapeutic use of cannabis extracts focusing on pain therapy for patients suffering from multilocular chronic pain. Cannabis medical products containing THC and CBD will be used in a multimodal treatment setting within a retrospective controlled study. Additional case studies are also planned for the scientific evaluation.

AMP was selected by Waldhausklinik to provide European Union Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU-GMP") medical cannabis extracts to patients in the study.

This long-term controlled study's main goal is to evaluate the efficacy of THC and CBD in medical cannabis on pain, quality of life and pain medication consumption. Secondary objectives include accessing patients' psychiatric and overall medical conditions, including possible side effects.

Up to forty patients will be involved in a two-year clinical study and can continue treatment if approved by their doctor at the conclusion of the study.

Over 128,000 German patients have been prescribed medical cannabis products by doctors in 2020, of which 90% of the prescriptions were covered by statutory insurance coverage according to the sixth edition of the European Cannabis Report, produced by Prohibition Partners. Rejected insurance applications are generally due to lack of supporting clinical evidence.

AMP invests in medical cannabis clinical research studies conducted in Germany to improve patient access, provide clinical evidence for doctors, lower rejection of claims and increase coverage of medical conditions that can be treated by medical cannabis by statutory insurance companies.

Dr. Dr. Tobias Romeyke, CEO of WaldhausKlinik Deuringen, commented, "It is important that Germany begins to conduct its own clinical studies into the possible medical benefits of cannabis. AMP's complete therapeutic catalogue of medical cannabis products ensures patients in our study will have every prescription option available for their treatment."

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President and Director of AMP, commented, "AMP's investment in clinical studies into medical cannabis conducted in Germany can benefit patient's health as doctors can have more guided information to diagnose and prescribe the appropriate prescription and statutory insurance companies may find that medical cannabis has a role in pain and other therapies that possibly lowers the patients overall therapy costs."

About Waldhausklinik

"THC and CBD use in a multimodal treatment setting: A retrospective controlled study of patients with multilocular chronic pain." The Waldhausklinik Deuringen gGmbH is a non-profit acute hospital for internal medicine and pain therapy founded in 1966 by doctors in Augsburg, Germany, whose aim is to provide individualized patient centered treatments.

For more information, please visit www.waldhausklinik.de

About AMP

AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (formerly AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.) is a supplier of medical cannabis and CBD cannabis products to German pharmacies thru its subsidiary AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH, with offices in Erfurt and Berlin, Germany. AMP operates in accordance with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and with the regulatory requirements set by the Free State of Thuringia, ensuring products imported by AMP from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

The AMP Roundtable Series discusses issues about medical cannabis in Germany and is available as a podcast and video. In Episode #2, "Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg, MdB (FDP), provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany. Learn more at www.amp-eu.de/roundtable.

To learn more about the European cannabis industry, download AMP's sponsored report by Prohibition Partners; https://prohibitionpartners.com/reports/the-european-cannabis-report-6th-edition/

For more information, please visit www.amp-eu.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

