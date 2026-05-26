Amid Tightening Enterprise Security Demands on HR Software, Teamflect Sets a New Security Standard with Three Category-First Controls

As enterprise security expectations tighten across every software category and companies start demanding more from HR software, Teamflect unveils its Enterprise Plan, becoming the first performance management platform to offer customer-held encryption keys, dedicated cloud infrastructure and customer-selectable Azure data residency.

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Performance management platforms used to sit in a quiet corner of the enterprise software stack. Today they hold some of the most sensitive employee data an organization owns: compensation discussions, performance reviews, succession plans and the unfiltered notes from 1:1 meetings. Across the industry, that has triggered a clear shift in how the software gets purchased. Chief Information Security Officers and procurement teams, historically less involved in HR purchases, are now demanding the same security controls on performance management as on the rest of the enterprise stack. Controls the category has not, until now, offered.

In response, Teamflect, the all-in-one performance management platform built for Microsoft Teams and Outlook, launched Teamflect Enterprise: A new plan designed to close that gap. The tier introduces three controls that have until now been absent from the performance management category: customer-managed encryption keys (BYOK), dedicated cloud infrastructure with no shared components between tenants, and customer-selectable data residency in any region where Microsoft Azure operates a datacenter.

What's included in Teamflect Enterprise:

Customer-selectable data residency -- across any Microsoft Azure region, including the US, EU, Canada, Singapore and the UAE.

-- across any Microsoft Azure region, including the US, EU, Canada, Singapore and the UAE. Customer-managed encryption keys -- with full rotation, revocation and audit control through your own KMS.

-- with full rotation, revocation and audit control through your own KMS. Dedicated cloud infrastructure for every customer -- with no shared components between customers.

-- with no shared components between customers. Real-time audit logs and granular access controls -- streamed to Splunk, Datadog, Microsoft Sentinel and other SIEM platforms, with IP allowlisting, role-based permissions and retention policies aligned with GDPR and CCPA.

-- streamed to Splunk, Datadog, Microsoft Sentinel and other SIEM platforms, with IP allowlisting, role-based permissions and retention policies aligned with GDPR and CCPA. White-glove implementation and advisory -- a dedicated implementation team, advisory hours, custom HRIS integration support and custom Power BI dashboards.

"When you spend enough time in security reviews with enterprise customers, you start hearing patterns. Their teams kept asking the same questions such as: Where does the data live? Who holds the keys? What happens when an employee leaves? The broader industry didn't have answers. So, we built a tier that does, and we didn't stop at industry standards because our customers had already moved past them." -- Bora Ünlü, Co-Founder & CEO of Teamflect

Teamflect is already trusted by global enterprises including Securitas and Invacare, which deployed the platform across multiple continents and tens of thousands of users. This level of commitment seems to have paid off as G2's Summer 2026 Report saw them receiving multiple badges in the enterprise category such as: "Easiest to Set Up" and "Easiest to Do Business With".

About Teamflect

Teamflect is a comprehensive performance management & employee engagement software solution designed for Microsoft Teams and Outlook. From goal setting and performance reviews to employee recognition and career development, Teamflect streamlines HR processes inside the tools employees already use every day. The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR and CCPA compliant.

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SOURCE Teamflect

Casey Askan, [email protected], +905307728260