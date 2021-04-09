Amid Accelerated Momentum, MDC Partners Hires Central Investor Relations Executive

Michaela Pewarski Joins Growing Team in Advance of a Proposed Combination with The Stagwell Group

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) today announced that Michaela Pewarski has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately. Pewarski joins MDC from Afiniti, an Artificial Intelligence company where she served as Director of Investor Relations, FP&A, and Corporate Development.

In the new role, Pewarski will manage all aspects of shareholder relations and drive a strategic Investor Relations program focused on building and maintaining MDC Partners' relationships with buy-side investors and sell-side analysts. Pewarski's arrival comes at a pivotal time for the company, in advance of a proposed combination with The Stagwell Group, and amid a strategic transformation of the business that has been underway for the past two years.

Those efforts have included, among others: the creation of integrated agency networks within MDC to unite best-in-class specialist creative agencies with the data, technology, and communications underpinnings modern marketers require; the establishment of a new central division at MDC to serve larger integrated accounts; the launch of a Global Technology Group to drive innovation across technology, operations, and human resources; the international expansion of MDC's network through its global affiliates program, which established a presence in MENA, Eastern Europe, and Russia, and expanded the Company's footprint in Asia-Pacific; and, most recently, the hire of a central Chief Media Officer to drive media innovation for the network. In that time, the company has also achieved consistent EBITDA growth, significantly reduced its cost structure, and reduced its M&A obligations.

As MDC Partners pursues its strategic business combination with The Stagwell Group, Pewarski will serve as a key central resource for shareholders about the transaction's progress and its implication for the Company's growth.

"We're transforming MDC to lead the way in creative innovation and digital transformation, to bring clients what they need to thrive and provide growth and opportunity for all our constituents," said Mark Penn, Chairman, and CEO of MDC Partners. "Particularly in light of our proposed combination with Stagwell, we're looking forward to enhanced engagement between the Company and our Shareholders as we accelerate our strategic growth."

"I'm extremely excited to increase the visibility of MDC Partners with the investment community during this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Pewarski. "Our proposed combination with The Stagwell Group will create a truly unique, at scale mix of creative talent and digital expertise, making us a key digital transformation partner to clients as we broaden our capabilities and reach. I look forward to sharing this story with investors."

Pewarski brings a wealth of experience steering complex IR initiatives for multinational organizations. In her prior experience at Afiniti, Pewarski was responsible for implementing a comprehensive investor relations program, establishing and expanding Afiniti's relationships with investors, and driving capital raise processes. Before arriving at Afiniti, Pewarski worked for Macquarie Capital as a Vice President in the Equities Sales division, where she managed the bank's relationship with institutional investors in the New York and Mid-Atlantic regions. She began her sell-side career in the Equity Research division of Credit Suisse. Pewarski is a graduate of Harvard University and a CFA Charterholder.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/mdcpartners.

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

For further information: Alex Delanghe, MDC Partners, 917-446-1875, [email protected], http://www.mdc-partners.com

