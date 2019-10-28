Amex Exploration Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Victor Cantore, President and Chief Executive Officer, Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX), joined Sylvain Martel, Director, Capital Formation, Ontario & Québec, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Amex Exploration is a junior mining exploration company, which is acquiring, exploring, and developing viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Québec and Ontario.

