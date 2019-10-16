American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers partners with Impelsys to upgrade its publications synergy using iPC Scholar

Established in 1907 and headquartered in St. Joseph, Michigan, ASABE has members in over 100 countries. ASABE's goal is to advance the application of agricultural and biological sciences to develop efficient and environmentally sensitive methods of producing food, fiber, timber, and renewable energy sources for an ever-increasing world population. ASABE provides a forum for communication of research findings through conferences, scientific journals, and magazines.

iPC Scholar, a cloud-hosted, content-agnostic platform, will allow ASABE to provide a unified customer experience across different types and formats of publications including ebooks, journals, magazines, meeting papers, conference proceedings, textbooks, and teaching materials and monographs, all within a white-labeled ecosystem of web portals and mobile apps. ASABE can also derive extensive insights on consumer journeys across these asset classes through comprehensive reports and actionable analytics generated by the powerful analytics engine of iPC Scholar.

"We are delighted to partner with ASABE on this platform upgrade," said Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys. "While information is important for today's consumers, the manner in which it is delivered and the overall experience are becoming ever more critical. We hope our technology will help ASABE serve humanity by advancing engineering applicable to food and agriculture."

"ASABE strives to widely disseminate engineering and technological solutions toward creating a sustainable world with abundant food, water, and energy, and a healthy environment," said Darrin Drollinger, Executive Director of ASABE. "Through this partnership with Impelsys, we will be able to advance those efforts significantly."

About ASABE

ASABE is an international scientific and educational organization dedicated to the advancement of engineering applicable to agricultural, food, and biological systems. ASABE membership is open to all, engineers as well as non-engineers, who are interested in engineering and technology for agricultural, food, and biological systems. For further information, contact ASABE headquarters at 269-429-0300, email hq@asabe.org, or visit www.asabe.org.

About Impelsys

Operating since 2001, Impelsys is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for education providers, publishers, and enterprises, including content management and learning delivery on its flagship platform iPublishCentral, the world's most comprehensive read-to-learn solution. Impelsys provides courseware development and content engineering services across the digital product development lifecycle, helping clients build new digital products ranging from ebooks to simulations to online courseware. To learn more, email corpmarketing@impelsys.com or visit www.impelsys.com or www.ipublishcentral.com .

