American Neurological Association Hosts First-Ever All-Virtual Annual Meeting

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- On October 4-9, 2020, the American Neurological Association, for the first time in its 145-year history, is moving from a traditional meeting format to an interactive, virtual meeting experience. As always, the meeting will explore the latest advances in translational neuroscience, neurobiology of disease and academic neurology. In addition, ANA has announced that it is giving back to the neurological community by providing members with complimentary registration for ANA2020 and significantly reduced registration rates for non-members.

"We recognize that these are unprecedented times, and we are committed to providing meeting access to neurologists and neuroscientists around the world," explained ANA's Executive Director Nadine Goldberg, PhD, MS. "For over 100 years, we have brought together the best researchers and educators in this field, and this year will be no different in that respect, as we transition to an interactive, virtual event." She noted that it is important that all attendees register for the meeting in advance.

Many sessions held during the meeting will be pre-recorded, with live, interactive Q&A sessions following. This year's symposia dives into the science behind recent breakthroughs in our understanding and treatment of neurological disorders across a broad etiological spectrum and will feature talks and poster presentations with latest advances in translational neuroscience, neurobiology of disease, and academic neurology. The four plenary sessions are:

Presidential Symposium: Leveraging Digital Technologies

Targeting Glia for Therapy: Mediators of Neuroinflammation, Degeneration and Repair

Genomics of Personalized Medicine

Microenvironment Control of Brain Tumor Pathogenesis

Also, on the schedule are 18 Special Interest Group (SIG) sessions, including Global Neurology, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Neurogenetics. New this year is the Emerging Scholar Lecture series, which is focused on providing junior investigators a platform to discuss their work. In addition, the Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Symposium will feature presentations from the 2020 Derek Denny-Brown awardees, the Wolfe Neuropathy Research Prize and the Grass Foundation-ANA Award in Neuroscience recipients.

ANA Social Justice Symposium to Address Inclusion and Diversity

The ANA is challenging itself to become a champion of 21st century academic neurology and neuroscience. Given that its past was marred by systemic racism, the ANA is working hard to find new ways to rectify these exclusionary practices. To meet these challenges, ANA is redoubling its efforts around inclusion and diversity through educating the neurological community and implementing organizational changes. In line with these efforts, the ANA is hosting its inaugural Social Justice Symposium prior to ANA2020. During this symposium attendees will learn about topics ranging from the impact of social determinants of health on adverse health outcomes for people of color, health policy, and will participate in interactive breakout sessions designed to develop actionable steps to address inequity within academic neurology and neuroscience.

A detailed Advance Program is online at https://2020.myana.org

Follow the meeting live using #ANA2020 on Twitter @TheNewANA1, on Facebook @AmericanNeurologicalAssociation, or on Instagram @ananeurology.

ABOUT THE ANA

The American Neurological Association is a professional society of academic neurologists and neuroscientists devoted to advancing the goals of academic neurology; to training and educating neurologists and other physicians in the neurologic sciences; and to expanding both our understanding of diseases of the nervous system and our ability to treat them.

For more information, visit www.myana.org or follow @TheNewANA1 on Twitter, @AmericanNeurologicalAssociation on Facebook, or @ananeurology on Instagram.

