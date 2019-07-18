American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Host Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on August 8, 2019

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2019 /CNW/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN,TSX: HOT.U,TSX: HOT.DB.U) announces today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's second quarter 2019 results conference call, occurring later that same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time. During the call, company executives will discuss AHIP's financial results and answer questions from analysts.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1-877-291-4570 (Toll-free North America )

) 1-647-788-4919 (International or local Toronto )

Please ask to participate in American Hotel Income Properties' Q2 2019 Analyst Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 2762686.

An audio webcast of the conference call is also available, both live and archived, on the Events & Presentations page of AHIP's website: www.ahipreit.com. Alternatively, you may register for the webcast directly at the following link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2052867-1/19875EDB54A3CE5AEEBB542EBF0BC1A6

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time/ 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 (using passcode 2762686). The replay will be available until September 6, 2019.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN,TSX: HOT.U,TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

For further information: Jamie Kokoska, Director, Investor Relations, Phone: 604-670-6242, Email: jkokoska@ahipreit.com

