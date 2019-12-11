American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Completes $5.6 Million of Renovations at the Embassy Suites Cleveland and the Towneplace Suites Chattanooga

(All numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", the "Company") (TSX: HOT.UN,TSX: HOT.U,TSX: HOT.DB.U) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed approximately $4.5 million of renovations at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Rockside (Independence, OH) and $1.1 million of renovations at the TownePlace Suites Chattanooga near Hamilton Place (Chattanooga, TN). Projects at both properties were completed on time and on budget.

"We're very pleased to have these hotel renovations finished – especially at the Embassy Suites Cleveland Rockside property, as it completes the transformation of our five Embassy Suites branded hotels, which are the largest properties in our hotel portfolio," said John O'Neill, CEO. "We anticipate any future hotel renovation activity will be less disruptive to our overall portfolio performance going forward."

Renovations at the 271-guestroom Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Rockside totaled $4.5 million and included a completely rebuilt modern atrium, lobby restaurant and breakfast buffet; upgrades to all guestroom bathrooms; and, enhancements and updates to the hotel's meeting room facilities. All guestrooms at this property were previously renovated in 2017. As a result, the entire hotel has now been completely updated in the past two years.

Renovations at the 87-suite TownePlace Suites Chattanooga near Hamilton Place totaled $1.1 million and included new furniture and décor throughout the lobby, breakfast area, meeting rooms and corridors. All guestrooms were also updated with new bedding, seating areas, window treatments, lighting, wall finishes, and artwork.

Three other hotels in AHIP's portfolio are currently under renovation: the 111-room Holiday Inn Express Fort Myers (Florida), the 101-room Holiday Inn Express Sarasota (Florida), and the 108-room Homewood Suites Dover - Rockaway (New Jersey). Renovations to these properties are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN,TSX: HOT.U,TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP is actively engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

