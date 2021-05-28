American Eagle Releases its 2021 Exploration Program, and details plans in Webinar with CEO Anthony Moreau and VP of Exploration Mark Bradley

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased a preview its 2021 exploration plans for its Golden Trend property in the Cortez Trend, 6km southwest of Barrick and Newmont's Goldrush Deposit.

American Eagle Gold's VP of Exploration Mark Bradley, has developed an initial exploration strategy to advance the Golden Trend towards a drill campaign. Exploration plans for the spring and summer of 2021 include compilation of historic exploration data, remapping of surface outcrops and structural exposures, geophysical surveys including CSAMT and 2D seismic work, to be used for targeting a scout drilling program in late Q3 and Q4.

Highlights for the 2021 Exploration Program

Recently completed Controlled Source Audio Magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") survey, whose data is currently being reviewed and interpreted. Historic soil and rock-chip sampling has been compiled and reviewed in GIS; Surface remapping and rock-chip sampling are underway; 2D Seismic Survey to commence end of June. Two seismic lines will be brought across the property to analyze the geological structure of the Golden Trend. Drill Targeting to be conducted in June and July Notice of Intent submitted end of July. Drill permitting in August. Road construction and drilling to begin before the end of Q3

2021 Drilling Program

The 2021 drilling program will seek to intercept lower plate carbonate rocks, which host most of the world-class gold deposits in the region, including the Newmont and Barrick's Goldrush deposit next door. Three holes of approximately 3,000 feet will be drilled utilizing results from the field exploration program currently underway. The results of these drill holes will further help American Eagle Gold vector into high-grade mineralization targets in the area.

Anthony Moreau stated, "It is promising to see how well our 2021 exploration program has progressed so far. Our VP of Exploration, Mark Bradley, helped lead the team that made the Goldrush discovery next door, and we are excited at the prospect of making a similar discovery at Golden Trend. The Cortez Trend is a world-class gold district, and I believe we have just scratched the surface in terms of its potential."

About American Eagle Gold Corp.:

American Eagle Gold is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'AE' and is focused on exploring its flagship property, Golden Trend. The property is strategically situated on the Cortez trend, which hosts 3 large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont's Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The property is located ~16 km southeast of Cortez Hills and 6 km south-southwest of Goldrush and shows many of the same geological characteristics as at the two deposit areas.

QP Statement

American Eagle's Vice President of Exploration, Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the listing of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated timing thereof, the planned work program on the Golden Trend project and the timing of the program milestones. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

