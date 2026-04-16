American Atomics Announces Exercise of Second Option to Acquire 100% Interest in Colorado Uranium Project

CSE: NUKE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. ("NUKE" or the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (OTCQB: GNEMF) (FWB: Q3B )is pleased to announce that it has exercised the second option (the "Second Option") pursuant to the option agreement dated August 20, 2024, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), between Ventura Uranium LLC (dba Nuvemco, LLC) ("Nuvemco"), 1494402 B.C. Ltd. and Paul Szilagyi (together with Nuvemco, the "Optionors") which was assigned to the Company pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement dated May 8, 2025.

Immediately prior to the Company's exercise of the Second Option the Option Agreement was further amended such that the payment of USD$1,000,000 from NUKE to Nuvemco as required by the Option Agreement was satisfied by NUKE providing the following at the closing of the exercise of the Second Option:

a cash payment in the amount of USD$250,000; and

a promissory note in the amount of USD$750,000 (the "Promissory Note").

In connection with the exercise of the Second Option, the Company issued 11,789,405 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), completed the above-noted cash payment of USD$250,000 and issued the Promissory Note. Following the exercise of the Second Option, the Company now holds a 100% interest in NUV2C, LLC ("HoldCo") which holds title to a Colorado-based uranium project.

David Mitchell CEO stated "We are very pleased to have completed this second option acquisition and to now own 100% of the property. This Colorado transaction has strategic value for our growth plans and along with our other project Big Indian (Lisbon Valley) we look forward to providing further updates in the months ahead and throughout 2026."

Further, the Company issued 589,469 Shares to two arm's length finders who assisted the Company with discovering the opportunity to acquire the membership interests in Holdco.

All Shares issued in connection with the exercise of the Second Option are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation as well as applicable contractual restrictions on transfer as agreed to by the parties.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act.

On Behalf of the Board of American Atomics Inc.

"David Mitchell"

CEO & Director

About American Atomics Inc.

"From Rock to Reactor"

American Atomics intends to develop a vertically integrated uranium supply chain across North America -- from exploration and extraction to refinement, conversion, and enrichment..

https://ameratomics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE American Atomics Inc.

David Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, American Atomics Inc., Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-574-4818