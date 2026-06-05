America's Antimony Gap Is Washington's Problem -- and NevGold Is Racing to Help Close It

Issued on behalf of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50)

With a freshly funded treasury, a 20,000-meter drill program underway and a maiden antimony-gold resource targeted for Q2, a Nevada brownfield project is positioning itself near the front of a very short line of domestic antimony hopefuls.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- American News Group News Commentary – There is a strategic vulnerability buried in the supply chain of nearly every modern weapons system, and Washington has finally started treating it like one. The metal is antimony -- a hardener for munitions, a component in flame retardants, night-vision gear and a long list of defense applications -- and the United States does not have a single operating primary antimony mine. That gap is precisely the opportunity that NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) has spent the past several months racing to address at its Limousine Butte project in Nevada.

The Backstory: From Gold Explorer to Critical-Minerals Contender

NevGold is a Vancouver-based exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100%-owned projects across Nevada and Idaho, led by the Limousine Butte gold-antimony project in Nevada and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project in Idaho. What began as a gold story has, over the past year, evolved into something more strategically charged. As drilling at Limo Butte repeatedly returned not just gold but meaningful antimony grades, the company recognized it was sitting on something the U.S. government increasingly wants: a domestic, at-surface source of a critical mineral that is overwhelmingly controlled by China.

Limo Butte is a brownfield site -- a former mine with existing disturbance and historical infrastructure -- hosting near-surface oxide mineralization amenable to leaching. That combination matters. Brownfield status can ease permitting and shorten timelines, while oxide, heap-leachable material is generally cheaper and faster to process than refractory, sulphide ore. The company has framed the project around a two-part thesis: near-term antimony production from historical leach pads, followed by broader gold-antimony development across the wider property.

The News: A Catalyst-Dense Stretch

NevGold has packed an unusual amount of news into a short window. In May, the company closed an upsized brokered private placement of approximately C$42 million, giving it one of the stronger treasuries among junior antimony-gold developers and removing the financing overhang that so often stalls exploration plays at exactly the wrong moment. Around the same time, it commenced a 20,000-meter drill program at Limo Butte, with a streamlined focus on resource building, expansion and new discoveries.

On the technical side, the company has reported consistent oxide antimony-gold mineralization from the historic crushed leach pad -- including an interval of 0.32% antimony and 0.39 g/t gold over 14.9 meters -- and, in late May, striking surface sampling results from the historical Pre-Strip Dump, with grades reported up to 53.7% antimony and fourteen samples exceeding 2% antimony. Earlier metallurgical testwork had indicated up to 99% gold recovery and a processing sequence in which antimony can be leached first with minimal impact on subsequent gold recovery -- a potential pathway to near-term antimony output followed by gold extraction.

Crucially, the company has reiterated that its maiden antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate remains targeted for the second quarter of 2026, a milestone that would convert a steady stream of drill headlines into a defined, quantifiable resource. Investors tracking that catalyst can follow the company's progress through its American News Group profile page.

Why It Matters Now: A Policy Tailwind With Real Money Behind It

Antimony has moved from obscure industrial input to front-page strategic priority. It is classified as a top-priority critical mineral by the U.S. Geological Survey and prioritized by U.S. defense authorities, and the urgency intensified after China tightened its grip on antimony exports. The policy response is no longer rhetorical -- it now comes with capital. The clearest signal arrived when the board of the U.S. Export-Import Bank approved a US$2.9 billion loan commitment in support of Perpetua Resources' Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho, a landmark vote of federal confidence in domestic antimony supply.

NevGold publicly congratulated Perpetua on that milestone while positioning its own at-surface oxide Limo Butte project as a complementary, potentially faster-to-first-production story. The logic is straightforward: the United States needs more than one domestic antimony source, and projects that can reach production quickly -- brownfield, oxide, heap-leachable -- carry strategic weight out of proportion to their size. More technical and project background is available on the company's investor landing page.

The China Factor

To understand why a Nevada brownfield project is suddenly strategically interesting, it helps to understand how concentrated antimony supply has become. China has long dominated global antimony mining and processing, and when it moved to restrict exports of the metal, the effect rippled quickly through Western defense and industrial supply chains. Antimony is not easily substituted in many of its uses -- it hardens lead in munitions and batteries, plays a role in flame retardants, and is essential to certain night-vision and infrared applications -- which means a supply squeeze is not merely an inconvenience but a national-security concern. Prices responded accordingly, climbing to levels that transformed the economics of projects that had languished for years.

That repricing is the backdrop against which NevGold's Limo Butte results should be read. Surface samples grading as high as 53.7% antimony are extraordinary by any historical standard, and while grab and grid samples are selective by nature and not necessarily representative of the broader deposit, they point to the presence of very high-grade antimony at surface on a site that has already been disturbed by prior mining. For a country with zero operating primary antimony mines, even a modest domestic source carries strategic value that its tonnage alone would not capture.

Inside Limousine Butte

Limo Butte's appeal is rooted in a combination of factors that rarely appear together. It is located in Nevada, consistently ranked among the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions for its geology, infrastructure and permitting environment. It is a brownfield site, meaning prior disturbance and historical data reduce some of the uncertainty and timeline risk that greenfield projects face. And its mineralization is oxide and near-surface -- the kind of material that lends itself to lower-cost heap-leach processing rather than the capital-intensive flotation and roasting required for refractory ores.

The company's near-term thesis centers on the historical leach pads and waste dumps left behind by past operations, which appear to contain significant antimony that was never the target when the site was mined for gold decades ago. Recovering antimony from already-mined material is, in principle, one of the fastest possible routes to production, since much of the heavy lifting of extraction has already been done. Layered on top of that is the broader exploration upside across the wider property, where the ongoing 20,000-meter program is testing for resource expansion and new discoveries using the geological model NevGold has refined through successive drill campaigns. The interplay between a quick-to-production leach-pad scenario and a larger conventional resource is what gives the project two distinct ways to create value.

The Peer Group

NevGold sits within a small cohort of companies that federal capital and defense planners are watching closely. Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) is the most advanced of the group, advancing its Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho with the backing of that US$2.9 billion EXIM loan commitment and expectations of supplying a meaningful share of U.S. antimony demand in its early production years. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY) operates antimony smelting and processing capacity in North America and has been expanding its domestic footprint as demand for non-Chinese supply accelerates.

Beyond the pure antimony names, the comparison broadens to critical-minerals developers tying resource projects to defense demand. Almonty Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: ALM) is best known for tungsten but is squarely part of the Western critical-minerals supply-chain build-out, while Nova Minerals Limited (Nasdaq: NVA) has advanced an antimony-gold angle at its Estelle project in Alaska, drawing its own share of government interest. Against that backdrop, NevGold's distinguishing features are its brownfield, at-surface oxide setting and its explicit near-term production framing -- attributes that, if borne out by the coming resource estimate, could position it as one of the more execution-ready names in the domestic antimony conversation.

The Bottom Line

NevGold has assembled the ingredients that junior-mining investors look for in a catalyst window: a funded treasury, an active drill program, consistent grades, a clear near-term production thesis and a maiden resource estimate on the near horizon -- all set against a policy backdrop in which Washington is actively writing checks for domestic antimony. None of that guarantees an economic mine; resource estimates, metallurgy, permitting and commodity prices all still have to cooperate. But few junior developers are as well-positioned to capitalize on America's antimony gap. Readers can follow the maiden resource estimate and drill results as they land via the company's NevGold landing page.

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CONTACT:

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SOURCES:

[1] NevGold Corp., "NevGold Announces Up To 53.7% Antimony, And Fourteen Samples Over 2% Antimony, From Surface Sampling On Pre-Strip Dump," May 28, 2026.

[2] NevGold Corp., "NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada," May 21, 2026; and "Closing of Upsized $42M Brokered Private Placement Financing," May 12, 2026.

[3] NevGold Corp., "NevGold Congratulates Perpetua Resources On US$2.9 Billion Loan...," May 22, 2026.

[4] Yahoo Finance issuer listings for referenced comparable companies (tickers/exchanges as of June 2026).

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