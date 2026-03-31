America Just Classified Silver as a Critical Mineral. The Company Sitting on 36 Million Ounces in Nevada Is About to Start Drilling.

Issued on behalf of Americore Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com -- In November 2025, the U.S. Geological Survey added silver to the Critical Minerals List for the first time. In January 2026, China imposed a complete ban on silver exports. And throughout that period, silver prices climbed from under $30 to over $121 per ounce, shattering a 45-year-old record. The message from the market is unambiguous: silver is no longer just a precious metal. It is a strategic industrial commodity, and the world does not have enough of it.

The Silver Institute projects a sixth consecutive year of structural supply deficit. Solar panel manufacturing alone is forecast to consume the majority of silver reserves by mid-century. Samsung SDI's silver-carbon solid-state battery technology requires nearly one kilogram per vehicle. And with China -- responsible for roughly 20% of global mine supply -- now keeping every ounce for its own manufacturing base, the supply squeeze is tightening from both ends.

The producers positioned for this environment are delivering record results. First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) produced 15.44 million ounces of silver in 2025, near the top of guidance, and completed a $970 million acquisition of Gatos Silver that gave it a 70% interest in the Los Gatos mine in Mexico. First Majestic gets an industry-leading 58% of revenue from silver, making it one of the purest plays in the sector. Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) achieved commercial production at its new Terronera mine in Mexico in October 2025 and acquired Compania Minera Kolpa in Peru for $145 million, expanding its operating footprint across two countries.

Fresnillo (OTC: FNLPF), the world's largest primary silver producer, is advancing brownfield and greenfield projects to boost its production platform through 2030, with analysts projecting 380% earnings growth in 2025 and 20% growth in 2026. MAG Silver (TSX: MAG) operates the high-grade Juanicipio mine in Mexico, one of the most significant silver discoveries of the past decade, before being acquired by Pan American Silver for $2.1 billion -- a transaction that valued its silver ounces at a premium that set the benchmark for the sector.

But the structural deficit cannot be closed by existing producers alone. The market needs new domestic supply. And that's where the opportunity sits.

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is advancing the 100%-owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada -- 22,700 acres of consolidated, past-producing silver ground where U.S. Borax mined approximately 5 million ounces between 1987 and 1988. The company has expanded the historic resource base to over 36 million ounces of Silver Equivalent, completed a 350 line-km drone-magnetometer survey in early 2026, and is now permitting a Q2 2026 drill campaign designed to upgrade the resource from Inferred to Indicated. The BLM permitting pathway requires only a Notice of Disturbance for under five acres.

CEO Jeff Poloni described the program as targeting both confirmation and expansion drilling, with an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q2 2026 -- the event that would convert a historic resource into a current, bankable, institutionally visible reality. The company is also evaluating monetization of an existing above-ground stockpile at Trinity as a potential near-term revenue stream.

Silver is a Critical Mineral. China banned exports. The deficit is structural. And the only silver that matters now is the silver under American soil. Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) controls one of the largest consolidated silver land packages in Nevada and is about to drill it.

For more information on Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), visit USANewsGroup.com

Read this and more news for Americore Resources at: USANewsGroup.com

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/amco-profile

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Americore Resources Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Americore Resources Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns shares of Americore Resources Corp. which were purchased in the open market, and/or through private placements, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will sell shares of Americore Resources Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Americore Resources Corp.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Americore Resources Corp. and will sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCE USA News Group