Amendment to December 2021 Annual Non-Cash Reinvested Distributions

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is announcing the following amendment to the year-end annual non-cash reinvested distribution amount per unit (the "Non-Cash Distribution") for the Horizons GX Telemedicine and Digital Health Index ETF (the "ETF" or "HDOC"). The Non-Cash Distribution rate per unit for HDOC was originally $nil and is now being amended to $0.64456 per unit. The expected nature of the Non-Cash Distribution for the ETF is 100% income. This amendment is due to a change in the tax status of the ETF as a "financial institution" for the 2021 tax year.

The ex-dividend date for the Non-Cash Distribution was December 31, 2021, for all unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 (the "Unitholders"). The Non-Cash Distribution was reinvested automatically in additional units of the ETF and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each Unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETF, and the net asset value of the ETF, did not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distribution.

No distribution of cash was made to Unitholders of HDOC, this amended distribution will be recorded as a reinvested distribution into the creation of new units of HDOC as at December 31, 2021. Due to the fact that this distribution is effective for the 2021 tax year, the Unitholders of HDOC will be required to recognize this distribution as occurring in the 2021 calendar year for tax-reporting purposes.

