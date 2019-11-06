Amended: Rio Silver Retains Momentum Public Relations Inc.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV: RYO) is pleased to announce that it has retained Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("MomentumPR") to provide public relations services to the Company.

MomentumPR, a Quebec based public relations firm, will assist the Company in increasing public awareness by managing the Company's corporate communications and marketing activities and facilitating dialogue with the Company's shareholders, finance professionals, analysts and media contacts.

"Momentum PR are a highly experienced Canadian public company PR firm. They have the expertise with junior mining that we're looking for in generating awareness and creating a targeted message for Rio Silver. We're in the early stages of tremendous potential growth at Rio and Momentum are the kind of partners we need," said Chris Verrico, CEO.

The initial agreement with Momentum is for a term of twelve months.

At the request of the exchange, the company has included the terms of the contract. MomentumPR will receive $7,500/month plus applicable taxes for the twelve-month period.

About MomentumPR

MomentumPR is a cutting-edge public relations consulting agency representing companies within the Canadian investment community. Its services are tailored to meet the needs of small, microcap and medium size corporations. MomentumPR's focus is on building and driving brand awareness, cultivating new audience interest and disseminating target market messaging on behalf of client companies and their valued shareholders. For more information, please visit: https://momentumpr.com/

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company with a mandate to acquire, explore and develop precious metal deposits in the Americas. Rio Silver's experienced Peruvian exploration team is instrumental in planning and conducting the work program at its 100% owned flagship property, Ninobamba in Peru. Management continues to add shareholder value through effective and efficient exploration, strategic property acquisitions and sound financial management. For more information, please visit: https://www.riosilverinc.com/

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

SOURCE Rio Silver

For further information: Christopher Verrico, President, CEO, Tel: (604) 762-4448, Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com