AME Roundup Virtually Closes the Market
Feb 03, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Kendra Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia ("AME") is joined by supporters and sponsors of AME and Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the end of AME Roundup 2022 and close the market.
The annual AME Roundup conference brings together geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners to engage and share knowledge. Over the last four days, in-person and online, deals have been made and trends have been set for another record-breaking year for mineral exploration in British Columbia.
Date: Thursday February 3, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Morgan Murphy, [email protected], 416-629-2143; MEDIA PASSES: Gabby Poirier, [email protected], 905-269-1127
Share this article