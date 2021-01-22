AME Roundup Conference Virtually Closes The Market

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

This year, geoscientists, technical experts, prospectors, suppliers, governments and indigenous partners from around the world virtually gathered for AME Remote Roundup 2021 to network, share knowledge, and stay on the forefront of the innovative advancements in mineral exploration. For more information visit https://roundup.amebc.ca/

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jordan Townley, Manager, Marketing & Communications, AME | Association for Mineral Exploration, 236-334-5499