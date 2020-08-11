AMD Global Telemedicine and ITelemed announce new business partnership

LONDON, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - iTelemed a London, Ontario based provider of Virtual Healthcare solutions is proud to announce its partnership with AMD Global Telemedicine, a Chelmsford, Massachusetts based provider of Digital and telehealth technology solutions worldwide.

This partnership arrives at a time when Canada is most in need of support for its marginalized populations within Congregate living facilities during the Covid19 pandemic. This partnership is being backed by the creation of a full training program and accreditation support through Fanshawe College Corporate Training Solutions (CTS) which will bring the needed infrastructure support to Canada's evolving Digital Health Ecosystem. AMD Global Telemedicine brings world class support and business experience to this relationship and is committed to supporting and developing growth and solutions with Canadian-based innovation and Canadian-based economic development within the Ecosystem being supported by this deal.

ITelemed has been innovating within the public-funded Healthcare space and believes virtual healthcare should be accessible to all Canadians, most importantly to medically fragile and marginalized individuals. AMD Global Telemedicine is a strong partner with robust infrastructure supports and has a similar passion and proven record for reaching marginalized and remote populations. AMD's proven solutions with software platform "AGNES", integration with peripherals and interoperability within EHRs will provide incredible telemedicine technology support to Canada's newly developing Digital Health Ecosystem. ITelemed in partnership with Fanshawe CTS will bring robust training and support required for the iTelemed Mobile Virtual Medical Kits that will be accredited and quickly replicated across Canada to support the fight on Covid19.

We are excited to announce this partnership for two reasons:

1. Covid19 has been particularly hard upon individuals within congregate living facilities and the iTelemed MVM kits are an immediate solution to bring virtual "care in place" to these settings. This solution is now being backed by AMD Global Telemedicine resource supports and ability to scale across Canada for the fight on Covid19.

2. This partnership brings together Canadian iTelemed Innovation, Canadian based Fanshawe College training and development supported by US based AMD Global Telemedicine technology and infrastructure support. This partnership is not just a win-win for the partners involved, but a win-win for Canada in growing local and national economies around Digital Healthcare provision of service, infrastructure support and job metrics, research and training for new models of healthcare, innovation and technologic design between Canada and international corporations such as AMD.

ABOUT iTelemed: ITelemed/ CTG is a full solution Software, Hardware, Tech Support and training providers, connecting Patients with Physicians, Care givers & Providers remotely. We fully enable Doctors to remotely care for patients, whether from our physical locations or home offices.

CTG is OTN registered provider of Telemedicine services in Ontario.

Our Corporate vision:

-Patient Centered Healthcare

-Innovative Healthcare Accessibility

-Providers efficiency and Experience

About AMD Global Telemedicine:

AMD Global Telemedicine has been a pioneer of Telemedicine and an industry leader in telehealth solutions for the last 30 years. As AMD's mission has grown over the years to positively impact healthcare delivery using the latest advancements in digital technology, their range of products and solutions have evolved. AMD's telehealth solutions include software platforms, integrated medical devices, and telemedicine bundled kits that empower healthcare providers to deliver the highest possible level of care to any patient, anywhere, regardless of the circumstances.

About Fanshawe CTS

Fanshawe CTS provides training and business solutions across a wide variety of industries including Business, Transportation, Healthcare, and Trades and Technology. Workshops and course are available online, in class, or in a blended format and are customized to meet your specific needs and goals. Servicing London and Southwestern Ontario visit FanshaweC.ca/CTS to learn more.

For further information: Matt Mourad, Chief Operating Officer, Unit 3 -1472 Huron Street, London, ON, N5V 2E5, T. 226.667.8000, C. 519.318.3181, [email protected], www.iTelemed.ca; Keri Dostie, Director of Marketing, AMD Global Telemedicine, Email: [email protected], Tel: 978-937-9021; Joanna Dales, BA, Corporate Communications Officer, Corporate Communications, Reputation and Brand Management, 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd., London, ON, N5Y 5R6, T: 519-452-4430 x4872 | C: 519-521-1220, [email protected], www.fanshawec.ca

