Ambipar Group Acquires Ridgeline Canada Increasing North American Footprint

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Ambipar (ambipar.com) is a leading global environmental service provider, with over three hundred fifty facilities and twelve thousand employees operating in eighteen different countries worldwide.

Ridgeline (ridgelinecanada.com) is a Canadian-based environmental service provider with over twenty years of experience operating primarily in western Canada.

Ridgeline CEO Tyler Heathcote "This is an essential milestone for Ridgeline; joining the Ambipar team will provide Ridgeline additional resources and expertise to draw on. This transaction will bring opportunities and capabilities to Ridgeline; we are now better positioned to offer our partners and clients new services and technologies."

According to Thiago da Costa Silva Ambipar's CFO, "We will continue to focus on North America, where the market is still extremely fragmented; we currently have a very robust acquisition pipeline,"

Mergers and Acquisitions Director Yuri Keiserman "We continue to execute our growth strategy to expand our services to key geographic locations around the world."

Ridgeline's Executive Leadership Team will continue to guide and operate the company into the future with assistance and support from Ambipar. Ridgeline will serve as a platform company for Canadian service offerings and will eventually transition its name to Ambipar as all business units consolidate under one brand.

SOURCE Ridgeline Canada Inc.

For further information: If you would like to know more about Ambipar acquisition of Ridgeline, contact us at [email protected]