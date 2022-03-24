Amazon Silk Announces the Launch of Incanta® Facial Care Product in Canada

VICTORIA, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Amazon Silk is the new generation of clean, green, dermo cosmetics, announces the launch of the Incanta facial care product in Canada at Amazon.ca and in the USA on Amazon.com. Incanta is scientifically formulated to provide anti-aging, revitalizing, moisturizing and replenishing qualities while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. https://amazonsilk.pe/pages/incanta

Incanta utilizes a recently discovered nut (Super Sacha Inchi, Plukenetia Huayllabambana) found solely in the Amazon cloud forest of Peru, alongside state-of-the-art skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide, Vitamins C, and E to leave the skin youthful, gleaming and fresh.

"We are thrilled to be the first to bring the benefits of this newly discovered Amazonian super nut to the people of the world." - David F. Hepburn - Medical Advisor

Super Sacha Inchi (Plukenetia Huayllabambana)

Incanta is the first product to utilize Super Sacha Inchi, the richest source of omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) anywhere on earth. This rare Sacha Inchi ecotype rapidly absorbs into the skin with no oily residue, it soothes and smooths creating a silky soft, lustrous and fresh facial experience. Super Sacha Inchi also contains an excitingly high level of tocopherols, a powerful antioxidant that reduces UV damage as it nourishes and protects skin from damage caused by free radicals. This nut is grown exclusively in the remote village of Nueva Esperanza.

Nueva Esperanza

Nueva Esperanza is located high in the Amazonian cloud forests of Peru. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase of an Amazon Silk product goes directly to the preservation of the Amazon Rainforest. In addition, we have established a benevolent fund to support our wonderful friends in the village of Nueva Esperanza. Through Amazon Silk, we will bring positive and beneficial experiences to this very remote, friendly village. (To hear and see some of these people go to www.cloudforestperu.com)

About Amazon Silk

Amazon Silk science team combines Canadian and Peruvian expertise specializing in pharmaceutical skincare, biotechnology, supply chain and financial markets with years of combined experience in researching, creating and developing the finest dermo cosmetics products. Amazon Silk is clean, green, effective, eco-friendly, traditional/artisanal, natural and sustainable.

