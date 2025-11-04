Amazon River Exploration and Antarctica's Frozen Frontiers Highlight Holland America Line's 2027-2028 South America and Antarctica Cruise Season

Oosterdam and Zuiderdam offer guests access to dramatic fjords, glacier-lined channels and vibrant cities paired with overland adventures to legendary sites

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line has announced its 2027–2028 South America and Antarctica cruise season, featuring immersive itineraries that take guests to some of the continents' most iconic and remote destinations. Travelers will sail past the towering Pío XI Glacier, explore the Chilean Fjords, visit legendary landmarks like Machu Picchu and encounter wildlife from penguin colonies to pink river dolphins -- all while enjoying Holland America Line's signature service and comfort. Guests can unpack once and visit up to six countries on a single itinerary.

Oosterdam cruises past Pio XI Glacier

From November 2027 through March 2028, Zuiderdam and Oosterdam will transport guests to the heart of South America and the icy expanse of Antarctica. The season's itineraries range from 14 to 31 days, with embarkation options in Buenos Aires, Argentina; San Antonio (Santiago), Chile; and Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida. Each voyage is crafted to deliver immersive experiences, spectacular scenic cruising and access to legendary landmarks.

"Our South America and Antarctica itineraries are designed for travelers who want to go beyond the ordinary," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of itinerary planning and deployment at Holland America Line. "Whether you're standing on deck as the ship glides past the Pío XI Glacier, riding the Train to the End of the World in Ushuaia, or walking among the wildlife of the Galápagos, every moment is crafted to deliver a sense of wonder and connection. We're proud to offer access to places that few cruise lines reach, with the comfort and personalized service that Holland America Line is known for."

Spectacular Scenic Cruising

Holland America Line's South America and Antarctica cruises feature nine scenic cruising opportunities, including a four-day Antarctic Experience, breathtaking views of the Pío XI Glacier, Glacier Alley, the Beagle Channel and the Chilean Fjords. Perfectly sized ships bring guests closer to nature's ultimate theater, offering panoramic views of towering icebergs, pristine glaciers and dramatic coastlines.

Overland Adventures

Overland adventures bring guests up close to South America's most iconic sites. The journey to the legendary "Lost City of the Incas" reveals Machu Picchu's extraordinary stone terraces, intricate temples and perfectly fitted granite walls -- each a testament to ancient engineering. Travelers walk the same paths once traversed by royalty, discovering a civilization that raised an entire city atop a remote mountain ridge.

For those drawn to one of the world's richest natural wonders, the Galápagos Islands Overland Adventure offers encounters with a truly unique ecosystem. Giant tortoises roam volcanic landscapes, blue-footed boobies display their vibrant feet, Sally Lightfoot crabs scuttle across black lava rocks and marine iguanas bask in the equatorial sun. Each moment in the Galápagos reveals unmatched biodiversity and evolutionary marvels, making this adventure a highlight for nature enthusiasts.

Explore Natural Wonders & Unique Wildlife

South America and Antarctica offer a dazzling array of biodiversity, home to remarkable wildlife and vibrant ecosystems. From the ship, guests try their luck at spotting penguin colonies along Antarctic shores, pink river dolphins in the Amazon and capybaras grazing beside winding rivers. On shore, excursion sites like Machalilla National Park, Torres del Paine and the Soberania National Park canopy reveal rare wildlife and unforgettable landscapes.

Itinerary Highlights

28-Day Legendary Amazon Explorer (Zuiderdam, roundtrip Miami, Feb. 5, 2028): Sail deep into the heart of the Amazon rainforest, with overnight stays in Manaus and visits to Parintins, Alter do Chão, Santarém, Boca da Valeria and Caribbean gems like Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia.

(Zuiderdam, roundtrip Miami, Feb. 5, 2028): Sail deep into the heart of the Amazon rainforest, with overnight stays in Manaus and visits to Parintins, Alter do Chão, Santarém, Boca da Valeria and Caribbean gems like Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia. 14-15 Day South America Pathways: Chilean Fjords & Glaciers15 Day South America Pathways: Chilean Fjords & Glaciers (Oosterdam, multiple departures): Cruise between Buenos Aires and San Antonio (Santiago), exploring Glacier Alley, the Beagle Channel, Cape Horn, the Pío XI Glacier and more.

(Oosterdam, multiple departures): Cruise between Buenos Aires and San Antonio (Santiago), exploring Glacier Alley, the Beagle Channel, Cape Horn, the Pío XI Glacier and more. 16-Day Inca & Panama Canal Discovery: Lima Overnight (Oosterdam, multiple departures): Cruise between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago), taking in the modern wonders of the Panama Canal and diving deeply into Fuerte Amador (Panama City) and Callao (Lima)'s unique cultures and distinctive local charm during overnight stays.

(Oosterdam, multiple departures): Cruise between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago), taking in the modern wonders of the Panama Canal and diving deeply into Fuerte Amador (Panama City) and Callao (Lima)'s unique cultures and distinctive local charm during overnight stays. 22-Day South America & Antarctica (Oosterdam, Buenos Aires to San Antonio (Santiago), multiple departures): Spend four days exploring Antarctica's White Continent, with scenic cruising through the Drake Passage, the Chilean Fjords and stops in Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Ushuaia and Port Stanley.

(Oosterdam, Buenos Aires to San Antonio (Santiago), multiple departures): Spend four days exploring Antarctica's White Continent, with scenic cruising through the Drake Passage, the Chilean Fjords and stops in Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Ushuaia and Port Stanley. 31-Day Collectors' Voyages : Combine back-to-back sailings for the ultimate South America adventure, with few or no repeating ports and maximum value.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027-2028 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included -- plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom. For the latest details, fares and booking information, visit hollandamerica.com or contact a travel advisor.

