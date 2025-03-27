Amazon Rainforest Milestone: Sustainable Brazil Nut and Fruit Production Protects Nearly 400,000 Hectares from Illegal Logging

ALTAMIRA, Brazil, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- A transformative initiative in the Brazilian Amazon is protecting nearly 400,000 hectares of rainforest while helping local communities build sustainable livelihoods. With support from Health In Harmony (HIH) and partners, the Rio Novo community in the Rio Iriri Extractive Reserve has overcome certification and infrastructure barriers to bring Brazilian fruits and nuts to local and international markets, a powerful example of sustainable development as Brazil prepares to host COP30.

As Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, COP30 President-Designate, eloquently stated, "Brazil's Constitution equally binds the country to be governed in its international relations by principles that include 'cooperation among peoples for the progress of humanity.' This fundamental principle will guide the incoming presidency of COP30 – not only because Brazilian diplomacy is constitutionally bound by it, but because it has the firm conviction that there is no future progress for humanity without deep, rapid, and sustained cooperation among our peoples."

For years, Rio Novo harvested Brazil nuts and fruits for local consumption but lacked certifications and market access to sell them widely. HIH — known locally as SAMA HIH — provided critical support, including site assessments, infrastructure, solar-powered food dehydrators, and training in sustainable harvesting, product development, and business management.

HIH also partnered with local communities and Indigenous groups, including the Terra do Meio Network, to tap into the Food Acquisition Policy (PAA) that helps small businesses and farmers sell products for things like school meals. Since the mini factory is located in a remote area, making these policies work can be quite tricky, but after organizing and supporting local producers, negotiating with the government and coordinating meetings, the community and the government program is enabling the community to sell food to schools in their own community nearby.

Today, Rio Novo's certified products supply local school meal programs and international brands like Dengo, which uses their dehydrated nuts in chocolate. The initiative has created new income opportunities, improved nutrition for riverside children, and helped protect the rainforest from illegal logging. It generates approximately BRL 275,000 in annual revenue, benefiting more than 500 people and helping preserve Brazil's Amazon rainforest biodiversity.

"This initiative puts the Rio Novo community in control of their own future. With certifications and training, local families lead every step—from harvesting to sales—ensuring fair prices and sustainable resource management," said Daniel Tiberio Luz, Brazil Country Director for Health In Harmony. "By creating their own market opportunities, they are achieving self-sufficiency while protecting the forest for future generations."

Currently producing about five tons of Brazil nuts annually, Rio Novo now aims to expand into global markets. The next phase, with HIH's support, will focus on increasing the community's autonomy by setting their sights on commercializing handicrafts and renewing their Food Acquisition Policy certification next year.

"SAMA HIH's support has transformed our ability to sustain our community and protect our environment," said Raimunda Rodrigues, plant manager of Rio Novo. "With new certifications and infrastructure, we can access new markets while preserving the forest. It means everything to us to protect our way of life and safeguard the Amazon."

This project exemplifies the "mutirão" spirit, a concept inherited from Brazilian native Indigenous peoples, as Ambassador Corrêa do Lago describes, "It refers to a community coming together to work on a shared task, whether harvesting, building, or supporting one another. By sharing this invaluable ancestral wisdom and social technology, the incoming COP30 presidency invites the international community to join Brazil in a global 'mutirão' against climate change, a global effort of cooperation among peoples for the progress of humanity."

About Health In Harmony

Health In Harmony (HIH) works alongside Indigenous Peoples, Local Communities, and Afro-descendant Peoples to realize community-led climate and nature crisis solutions. Currently, HIH supports 135,000 community members to have a significant impact on protecting half of the world's tropical rainforests. HIH is expanding globally to work alongside tropical rainforest communities through an ecosystem of partners including Earth Finance, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Indonesia Ministry of Health, Savimbo, If Not Us Then Who, Silverback Earth, and FSC Indigenous Foundation To learn more, please visit www.healthinharmony.org and follow us on Instagram @healthinharmonyngo .

