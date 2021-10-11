Amazfit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Global Smartwatch Launch Inspires Everyone to UP YOUR GAME

Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. In a constantly-changing world where customers are filled with endless opportunities and evolving moods, feelings and goals which change over time in different environments, the Amazfit brand is providing endless possibilities, demonstrating passion, spontaneity and optimism.

The new identity reflects this through a broad range of bold colours and a playful evolution of the Amazfit logo.

"We have become a part of people's lifestyle - helping them showcase their personality, energy and attitude. Therefore, we decided to refresh and upgrade the Amazfit brand, to better express our vision and encourage people to live a healthier life. For the first step in this journey, I am excited to show you the new Amazfit logo. It represents a colorful world and shows the value of being inclusive." says Amazfit CEO Huang Wang.

Amazfit's vision is to free more people to live their passions and express their active spirit. Amazfit is doing this by creating dynamic and stylish technology products that promote self-expression, a positive self-image, celebrates life and enables customers to live life to the fullest. Amazfit's extensive portfolio already includes a range of stylish and sporty smartwatches and bands, fitness equipment and earbuds.

Now Amazfit is going further, inspiring everyone to up their game.

Amazfit has partnered with leading fashion trailblazers HELIOT EMIL™ and Christian Cowan who have both embraced the desire to up their game and integrated Amazfit into their shows at Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week respectively. While Christian has gone one step further to become the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series Experience Consultant.

The collaboration with the fashion designers comes as Amazfit launches its new GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series - a suite of cutting-edge health and fitness features packed into three sleek and stylish smartwatch models. All designed to enable users to up their game without sacrificing personal style. The GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 have been created to help people navigate effortlessly in and out of their digital lives and strike balance and success.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series are fashionable and easy-to-use smartwatches with comprehensive health and fitness monitoring and ultra-long battery life, powered by the intuitive Zepp OS.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series will be available in European countries (Germany, France, Italy, UK ) on 11 October (GMT+1) but will be available in Spain on 18 October; GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro will be available in the USA on 11 October, and GTS 3 will be available in the USA on 20 October.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand that offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, and health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014, with products available in over 90 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

PR Contact Details:

For further information on pricing and product imagery, please contact:

Nic Corns, PR Director, Make Honey

+44 7954 390 132

[email protected]

SOURCE Amazfit

For further information: Samira Tang, [email protected], http://www.amazfit.com

Related Links

http://www.amazfit.com

