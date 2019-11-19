AMAX and GRC Partner to Reduce Data Center Energy Consumption Through Immersion Cooling

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- AMAX, a leader in integrated supply chain manufacturing and orchestration, and GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, announced today a partnership to increase the efficiency of data center power usage in data centers through liquid immersion cooling.

The two companies will offer solutions to address data center challenges and transformation – focusing on areas of constraints such as location, the availability and cost of power, and the handling of increasingly dense computing requirements, such as AI workloads. AMAX High Performance and AI Solutions Group (HAS) and GRC will provide scalable computing designs, integrate AMAX servers with GRC liquid immersion cooling systems, engage in proof of concepts to accelerate the adoption of immersion technology, and tackle green computing challenges.

"GRC and AMAX have developed a solution that enables our clients to operate high-intensity and density computing environments while mitigating thermal issues," said Jim Weynand, Chief Revenue Officer, GRC. "This new solution will also provide much-needed energy reduction, as well as the ability to easily adapt to difficult geographic locations."

The ICG-160 GPU-accelerated servers are designed for liquid immersion and offer the highest GPU density configuration available today. Additionally, it can meet extreme density requirements while delivering <1.05 PUE, 10-20% server load reduction plus an average power reduction of ~50% and reduction of cooling energy costs up to 95%.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with GRC and our clients to increase processing density while reducing overall power utilization," said Lee Yee, Sr. Vice President of Strategy and Marketing, AMAX. "Increasing AI workload demand, server rack density, chip density, rigid edge computing environments, and the pressure to reduce energy consumption will fuel alternative methods to cool hardware and data centers."

AMAX's BrainMax™ ICG-160 GPU-accelerated server integrated into GRC's immersion cooling systems is ideal for data centers supporting:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Cloud/On-Premise Data Centers

High-Frequency Trading (HFT)

Edge Computing

AMAX BrainMax™ ICG-160 GPU-accelerated servers are designed for liquid immersion and offer the highest GPU density configuration available today. The server design reduces server power usage by up to 20% in submerged environments and has six enterprise-grade GPU accelerator cards on a single 1U chassis. It delivers optimum bandwidth with all GPUs' direct connection to host CPU with no PCIe switch, delivering up to 84 TFLOPS FP32 performance in a 1U form factor. When deployed with GRC's immersion cooling products, it enables data center operators to "rack and stack" more servers to handle the processing load the site requires. Additionally, the combined solution provides significant cost-savings potential while delivering an across-the-board improvement in rack density, cooling capacity, data center layout and location options. This unique solution reduces the cost of building, running and expanding data centers and presents a reference design for future data center applications and transformation.

For more information on AMAX and GRC's immersion-cooled solutions, please contact sales@amax.com.

About AMAX

AMAX is a leading technology solutions company providing integrated supply chain manufacturing and orchestration services. As a Foxconn Technology Group affiliate, AMAX specializes in the manufacturing of server appliances, high-performance computing and storage, AI computing and analytic platforms, and delivers data center solutions at any scale – on any premise. AMAX local hubs across North America, Europe, and Asia enable our customers to move mass customization closer to the edge of business consumption. AMAX creates value for our clients through three operating groups: OEM Manufacturing Solutions Group, HPC and AI Solutions Group, and Smart Manufacturing Solutions Group. Please visit www.amax.com.

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority. The company's patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in 13 countries and are ideal for new-age applications, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, and other Edge and core applications. They are environmentally resilient and space-saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

